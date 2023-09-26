[227 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Zeolite Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 12.54 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 20.46 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.33% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Albemarle Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Honeywell UOP, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH (CWK), Zeochem AG, Interra Global Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Blue Pacific Minerals, Arkema Group, St. Cloud Mining Company, Zeolyst International, Rota Mining Corporation, KNT Group, Bear River Zeolite Company, Zeotech Corporation, Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Canadian Zeolite Corp, Zeo Natural, and others.

What is Zeolite? How big is the Zeolite Industry?

Report Overview:

The global zeolite market size was worth around USD 12.54 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 20.46 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.33% between 2023 and 2030.

Zeolites are a type of material that is crystalline and has micropores. Zeolites are composed of aluminum, silicon, and oxygen. Due to the presence of anionic Si-O-Al links in their structure, we refer to these compounds as aluminosilicates. Both both catalysts and adsorbents, zeolites have found use in the business sector. When employed as adsorbents, they assist in the adhesion of molecules, ions, and atoms from a liquid, gas, or dissolved solid to a surface. On the other hand, when they are used for catalysis, they are utilized to vary the rate at which a chemical reaction occurs. Although it is known that zeolites can be found in their natural state, various end-user sectors are driving up demand for the mineral and increasing its consumption, which has led to its production on an extraordinarily large scale in industrial settings.

As of the year 2018, the scientific community had access to a total of 253 distinct zeolite frameworks, of which only 40 were found in nature. Because every new structure that is obtained needs to be evaluated by the International Zeolite Association Structure Commission (IZA-SC), which then assigns a three-letter designation to the structure before it can become commercially available for further application, the IZA-SC plays a crucial role in the management of the zeolite market. This is because the IZA-SC is required to examine every new structure that is obtained. Because of the existence of tunable molecules and a well-defined pore structure, zeolites are extremely popular as sorbents. This popularity is mostly attributable to the fact that zeolites are highly potent or active materials that may be utilized in a variety of processes. During the period covered by this projection, the zeolite industry is anticipated to expand at a rate that is quite consistent.

Global Zeolite Market: Growth Factors

The increasing use of zeolites as building materials for detergents in order to stimulate higher development

It is anticipated that the global zeolite market would expand as a result of the expanding use of the material in applications related to the construction of detergents. According to a number of studies, zeolites have the ability to selectively absorb or reject molecules depending on the differences in the shapes of the molecules as well as other key features, such as polarity. Because of these qualities, zeolites have become the material of choice for use as water-softening agents in a variety of industries around the world, including the worldwide detergent business.

Over the course of several decades, the detergent business has been subjected to a staggering amount of change, the majority of which has been brought about by new rules imposed by the government about the effect that detergent chemicals have on the surrounding environment. In addition to this, consumers often anticipate that any detergent that they use will be effective as well as simple to use, which is another factor that encouraged producers of detergents to invest in the modification of their products in order to fulfill the expectations of consumers. As a consequence of this, more effective zeolites have been developed, which may not only soften the water but also remove dirt and prevent the graying of clothing. Zeolites have been developed as a result of this. Because of their ability to affect the structure of the powder, zeolites have emerged as an indispensable component in the manufacture of washing powders.

Increased consumer demand acts as a driving force in industries experiencing rapid expansion, leading to increased output.

Zeolites are vital catalysts that are employed in a number of end-user verticals that are both rapidly developing and extremely critical. The gas separation, fine chemicals, and petrochemical industries are some of the most significant consumers of zeolites due to the catalytic capabilities of these minerals. The peculiar structure of zeolites, which functions like a sieve, is responsible for their widespread applicability. This indicates that in order for molecules to flow through zeolites, they must be of a size that is less than the pore size. The material finds use in a wide variety of applications within various industries, ranging from drying to separation and even purification.

The Zeolite Market: Limiting Factors

There is a potential for a larger demand for alternative products to hinder the expansion of the market.

As a result of the shifting global demand pattern, the chemical and materials sector is undergoing a period of rapid evolution as a result of the discovery and development of novel materials. To prevent complete reliance on a single type of material for both industrial and commercial applications, there is a rising emphasis on the development of a number of materials that can serve as suitable replacements for a diverse range of products. For instance, researchers are actively working on understanding and implementing the use of transition metals such as zinc, cobalt, manganese, and iron in place of aluminum and using elements such as titanium and germanium. These metals and elements can be used for the production of Bronsted acid sites, which serve the same function as zeolites. This may have a significant impact on the upward trajectory of the worldwide zeolite market.

Opportunities Available on the Zeolite Market

Increased expenditures in brand new zeolite manufacturing plants may result in improved growth prospects.

Because there has been an increase in demand for zeolites in recent years, the major players in the zeolite business are making investments in brand-new manufacturing facilities that are equipped with the most cutting-edge technology. BAFF, a significant leader in the worldwide chemicals and materials sector, announced the inauguration of a new production facility built in Germany in September of 2017. This will have an effect on the demand in the international market as the facility will make zeolite catalysts tailored specifically for both light-duty and heavy-duty automobiles. As a result of this move, BASF is now among the largest manufacturers of the essential component. In addition to this, there have been numerous game-changing innovations in the manufacturing of zeolites in recent years. Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Sweden made a groundbreaking discovery in January 2022 when they identified a novel kind of zeolites that takes the form of 1D nanotubular structures. Up until that point, the manufacture of zeolite was mainly restricted to two-dimensional and three-dimensional materials. The researchers are projecting that the newly discovered version will be useful in the manufacturing of various novel nanoscale components. These components may be utilized for the transportation of heat, mass, or charge using the length of the structure or through the walls of the structure.

The Zeolite Market and Its Obstacles

The obstacles that will be presented throughout the predicted period will be made more difficult by the issues that are linked with zeolite mining.

Synthetic zeolites are readily available in a wide variety of applications. On the other hand, there is an equally high demand for zeolites that occur naturally, particularly in contemporary and cutting-edge applications. However, because zeolites are seldom found in nature in particularly high concentrations, reckless mining of these minerals can have a negative effect on the surrounding ecosystem. Furthermore, the material is regarded as expensive or less cost-effective when compared to the price of the raw material that is utilized during the zeolite synthesis. This serves as an additional barrier that prevents the expansion of the global market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.54 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 20.46 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.33% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030

Zeolite Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for zeolite may be broken down into three categories: applications, products, and regions.

On the basis of application, the global market can be broken down into the following categories: adsorbents, catalysts, animal feed, builders for detergents, cement, and others. Catalysts controlled over 47.1% of the total market in 2022, which was driven by the extensive use of zeolites to activate chemical reactions in the expanding petrochemical industry. This resulted in the catalysts section generating the largest revenue, which led to the segment’s dominance in 2022. Recent years have seen a new all-time high for the segmental consumption of petrochemical goods and services because of an increase in the demand for fundamental goods produced by the petrochemical industry, such as fertilizers, polymers, resins, and fuel additives. Bharat Petroleum Group, the largest refiner in India, made the announcement in August 2023 that it planned to make an investment of USD 18.16 billion over the next five years to enhance the oil industry in the country.

Synthetic and natural zeolites are the two primary categories that divide the zeolite industry. In 2022, the synthetic segment was the market leader, accounting for more than 87.2% of the total share. This segment was solely influenced by the large-scale production of synthetic zeolite. International Zeolite Corp. made the announcement in March 2023 that its first production plant in Jordan was ready for operation and that it will begin producing zeolite by the end of the month. The announcement was made in the month of March. The corporation has already made plans to expand the facility within the next several years, which is anticipated to assist the unit in achieving a production capacity of 25,000 kg per day of nutrient-rich zeolite for use in agricultural applications.

Zeolite Market By Application (Adsorbents, Catalysts, Animal Feed, Detergent Builders, Cement, And Others), By Product (Synthetic And Natural), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Zeolite market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.33% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Zeolite market size was valued at around US$ 12.54 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 20.46 billion by 2030.

The zeolite market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing application of zeolites as detergent builders

Based on application segmentation, catalysts was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product segmentation, synthetic was the leading segment in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

Growth in North America to be led by the United States

The global zeolite market is expected to be dominated by North America during the projection period. In 2022, the region was responsible for generating more than 22.5% of the total revenue. As per official reports, 6 companies from the United States mined around 98,000 tons of zeolite in 2019. The country is a rich source of naturally-occurring zeolites with active mines located in areas such as Idaho, California Oregon, New Mexico, and Texas.

In addition to this, the region has extensive application of naturally and synthetically produced zeolites across the detergent and petrochemical industries. The presence of state laws surrounding the environmental impact of washing detergents has forced more players to adopt zeolite as a key water softener to reduce environmental damage. Additionally, the growing applications of zeolites in agriculture and animal feed production have allowed regional dominance to continue. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is growing rapidly with increasing regional investments toward zeolite production. In April 2021, Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Inc. announced that it would invest USD 358 million to expand its chemical production facility in the South Korean region.

