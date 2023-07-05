MALTA, N.Y., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company’s second quarter 2023 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by registering here.

The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GlobalFoundries’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

About GF

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

