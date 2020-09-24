Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GLOBALFOUNDRIES Announces New 22FDX+ Platform, Extending FDX Leadership with Specialty Solutions for IoT and 5G Mobility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Announces New 22FDX+ Platform, Extending FDX Leadership with Specialty Solutions for IoT and 5G Mobility

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

22FDX+ platform builds upon the success of GF’s industry-leading 22FDX platform, with more than 350 million chips shipped

Santa Clara, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®), the world’s leading specialty foundry, announced today at its Global Technology Conference the next generation of its FDXTM platform, 22FDX+, to meet the ever-growing need for higher performance and ultra-low power requirements of connected devices. GF’s industry-leading 22FDX® (22nm FD-SOI) platform has realized $4.5 billion in design wins, with more than 350 million chips shipped to customers around the world.

GF’s new 22FDX+ builds on the company’s 22FDX platform, offering a broader set of features that provide high performance, ultra-low power, and specialty features and capabilities for the newest generation of designs. The differentiated offering will further empower customers to create chips that are specifically optimized for Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, automotive, and satellite communications applications.

“Dialog creates highly integrated, energy-efficient SoCs and specialty memory devices optimized for connecting the Internet of Things,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog Semiconductor. “GLOBALFOUNDRIES’ 22FDX+ platform, with its advanced RF performance, low power capabilities, and comprehensive platform features, is a key enabling technology that allows us to stay at the forefront of our industry for the next generation of these IoT products.”

“We are proud to partner with Dialog, and work together to leverage both companies’ ultra-low power, high performance RF capabilities, and embedded memory to advance the frontier of connectivity into the ever-growing IoT market,” said Mike Hogan, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive, Industrial, and Multi-Market at GF. “The launch of GF’s differentiated 22FDX+ platform will strengthen our collaboration with Dialog, and accelerate the incredible advancements in IoT that are already changing our lives.”

The first specialty solution to be available on GF’s new 22FDX+ platform will be 22FDX RF+. With digital and RF enhancements, the new 22FDX RF+ solution is optimized to boost the performance of front-end-module (FEM) designs. The 22FDX RF+ specialty solution will be available in Q1 2021, and manufactured on GF’s state-of-the-art 300mm production line at Fab 1 in Dresden, Germany. 

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of customers across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.

CONTACT: Michael Mullaney
GLOBALFOUNDRIES
518-305-1597
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.