Breaking News
Home / Top News / GLOBALFOUNDRIES Appoints Amir Faintuch as SVP and General Manager Leading Computing and Wired Infrastructure Business

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Appoints Amir Faintuch as SVP and General Manager Leading Computing and Wired Infrastructure Business

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Appointment reinforces company’s commitment to deliver specialized application solutions to targeted market segments and enable clients’ data intensive applications

Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) announced today the appointment of Amir Faintuch as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s computing and wired infrastructure (CWI) strategic business unit (SBU). In this role, Faintuch will oversee the strategic direction, roadmap definition and client engagements of differentiated features for the company’s CWI SBU.

With more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor, communications and software industries, Faintuch joins GF with a strong technology background and business acumen in computing, AI, cloud, connectivity, networking and wireless infrastructure. He aims to develop and drive GF’s go-to-market strategy that will support the demanding requirements for clients’ AI applications in the computing and wired infrastructure markets.

“The growing demand for AI technology and high performance compute solutions represent a significant opportunity and long-term driver of our growth,” said Thomas Caulfield, CEO of GF. “Amir is a well-known industry veteran with an impressive record of successful execution at some of the most innovative technology companies. He brings a broad set of skills that include both deep technical understanding and business strategy related to computing, cloud, networking and application architecture. As GF continues to build its specialized application solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs, Amir’s expertise will help further advance our strategic cloud and client offerings.”

Faintuch has held senior management and executive leadership roles at several leading semiconductor and telecommunications companies, including executive management roles at Intel. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Intel, where he played a key role in leading a major engineering transformation that increased product competitiveness and predictability. Faintuch is also a former Qualcomm executive, where he served as President of Qualcomm Atheros, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc. that develops networking, connectivity infrastructure and Internet of Things components. His previous positions also include senior executive positions at Texas Instruments.

“This is a new the era of ‘The Renaissance of Compute’, where the rise of silicon architecture is complemented by silicon processes and will drive new compute engines and emerging workloads,” said Faintuch. “I am excited to join GF to help drive this market transformation by leveraging GF’s specialized applications solutions that will enable its clients to differentiate and win in the market.”

The appointment comes on the heels of recent GF announcements including news on the appointment of Mike Hogan who will lead the company’s automotive, industrial and multi-market (AIM) SBU and the availability of 12LP+, GF’s new innovative solution for AI training and inference applications.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. We deliver differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable our clients to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit globalfoundries.com.

CONTACT: Erica McGill
GLOBALFOUNDRIES
5187955240
[email protected]globalfoundries.com
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.