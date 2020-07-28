Breaking News
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Appoints David Reeder as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned financial and semiconductor executive joins GF leadership team

Santa Clara, Calif., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) today announced the appointment of David Reeder as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). David will draw on his more than 20 years of global financial and executive management experience with public and private companies to support GF’s growth and continued success as the world’s leading specialty foundry as well as accelerate the company’s journey to IPO.

Reeder brings with him an extensive background including experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, operations, investor relations, and risk management along with CEO and CFO experience at four different companies, both private and publicly-held.

Reeder has served in senior finance and operations positions in global high technology companies including Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Cisco and Electronics for Imaging (EFI). Most recently, Reeder served as CFO and as CEO of Lexmark International, a $4 billion publicly-traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and as CEO of Tower Hill Insurance Group. As a global citizen, David has spent time in leadership roles in Malaysia, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“David has an impressive record of successful execution at a number of leading companies and is a true semiconductor executive at heart,” said Tom Caulfield, CEO of GF. “I am thrilled to welcome David and his experience to our leadership team as we further advance our business and our vital role in the industry.”

“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join GF,” said David Reeder. “I look forward to joining a world-class team, leading the finance organization and contributing to the company’s future success as it progresses to the next phase of its growth.”

Reeder will join GF on August 10th.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its clients to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.

