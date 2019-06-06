GlobalTranz Executive Chairman and Director of Pricing to Both Share Strategic Insights at Major Supply Chain Summit

ATLANTA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that executive chairman Bob Farrell and director of pricing Kurt Ames will share their supply chain expertise at eft’s 10th Annual North American Supply Chain Summit on June 10-12 in Atlanta, GA.

Farrell has been selected to participate in two panels. The first, “eCommerce and the Changing Freight Landscape,” will take place on June 11. The second, “Using M&A as a Competitive Weapon in Transportation & Logistics,” will take place on June 12. Farrell has been selected for these panels due to his deep knowledge of technology, supply chain and logistics, and mergers and acquisitions.

Ames will participate in a panel titled “Innovation and the New 3PL/Shipper Digital Dynamic” on June 11. Discussion will center around best practices, sourcing top talent, and differentiating fact from fiction as innovative software redefines the shipper journey. Ames brings extensive industry knowledge to the summit, spanning from FedEx to GlobalTranz.

Eft Supply Chain and Logistics Business Intelligence is a global leader in analysis and C-level networking for the transport, logistics and supply chain industry. The North American Supply Chain Summit brings together experts in the industry for a holistic, collaborative meeting of the minds on speed, agility and flexibility to meet customers’ demands. Highlights of the 2019 agenda include digital transformation strategy, delivering true end-to-end visibility, facing the capacity crunch head-on, mastering eCommerce and developing the supply chain of the future.

“The summit is a must-attend for logistics leaders looking to define their digital strategy, leverage technology to offer a superior customer experience and excel in innovation,” said Farrell. “GlobalTranz is a technology company first, and we look forward to sharing our insights to drive the industry as a whole forward.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL for 2018, GlobalTranz is driving strong results with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative solutions and superior customer service delivered by the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit www.globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

