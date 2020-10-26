Breaking News
GlobalTranz Launches Next Generation Mobile App to Provide Carriers with Enhanced Freight Opportunities, Support, and Visibility

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC, a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, today announced the launch of the next generation of the GlobalTranz Mobile app, which will support the company’s independent agents and network of more than 34,000 truckload carriers through enhanced access to freight opportunities, real-time visibility, and 24/7 support.

As shippers and carriers must adapt more quickly than ever before in today’s fluctuating market, the updated GlobalTranz Mobile app provides carriers with a host of features and functionality that include:

  • Find Loads Instantly: Reduce deadhead miles and find loads on preferred lanes.
  • Streamlined Offer Process: Spend less time negotiating and more time hauling profitable freight.
  • Manage Active Loads: Control an entire load from start to finish all in one location.
  • Real-Time Tracking: Provides real-time tracking and reduces the need for check calls.
  • Easy document upload: Drivers can quickly upload documents for faster processing using their smartphone’s camera.
  • Manage and Reload: Manage all booked, pending and archived loads. Quickly access nearby reloads.
  • Simple Status Updates: Easily update the exact status of a load with the press of a button.
  • “My Loads” Feature: View current bids, review historical and future shipments to optimize your fleet.
  • User Management: Access your account, make updates, or invite new drivers to your network.
  • Personalized Settings: Customize your account by setting preferred lanes and favorite loads.
  • Privacy Control: The GlobalTranz Mobile app stops tracking when your load is completed.
  • Equipment Type Display: Easily view equipment type information displayed on the load board.
  • Driver Safety: “I am a Passenger” pop-up allows a passenger to safely access the mobile application while the vehicle in motion.
  • 24/7 Support: Support from GlobalTranz’s industry-leading customer service on every load.

In addition, the updated mobile app provides agent-facing functionality for GlobalTranz’s independent agent network. Features for the agent-facing app include:

  • BOL Lookup: Search by Bill of Lading to view all shipments for customers across all shipment statuses.
  • Order Status Information: View order details, including origin-destination, pick-up, delivery time, carrier name and sales representative information.
  • Financial Details: View information on each shipping service and accessorial charges added to an order.

GlobalTranz continues to both strengthen and expand its technology capabilities, most recently announcing how the company is employing robotic process automation (RPA) to drive internal efficiency and automate shipment visibility, among other functions. Technology-enabled processes increase the speed and frequency at which freight shipments are scheduled and tracked, increasing operational efficiency for carriers and shippers alike.

“Our carrier partners and independent network of freight agents are navigating market volatility, a challenging economy, and rapidly changing shipper needs,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “The next generation GlobalTranz Mobile app simplifies their day-to-day operations and responsibilities, making it easier for them to connect with new freight opportunities. These new mobile features will support carriers and our agents in their efforts to deliver the products businesses and consumers rely on every day.”

The GlobalTranz Mobile App is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nick Fryer
Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing
224-515-7383
[email protected]

