Breaking News
Home / Top News / GlobalTranz Named One of “10 Best Logistics Tech Solutions Providers” by Insights Success

GlobalTranz Named One of “10 Best Logistics Tech Solutions Providers” by Insights Success

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers today announced that the company has been named one of “10 Best Logistics Tech Solutions Providers” by Insights Success.

GlobalTranz was selected due to the company’s unique combination of technology leadership, innovative solutions, analytical capability, and customer service. Additionally, their Managed Transportation Services (MTS), which enable customers to utilize GlobalTranz’s experts as an extension of their supply chain team, inspired judges to rank the company among the best of the best.

Insights Success is a leading business magazine focusing specifically on emerging and established companies, their innovative business practices, and tactics for delivering effective and collaborative solutions to strengthen market share. The “10 Best” awards evaluate logistics companies across the industry.

“Our sustained organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and the continued release of new technology products will allow us to continue to outpace many of our competitors in customer expansion, financial growth and advanced technology leadership in 2019,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “These are exciting times for GlobalTranz.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019, GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz
GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nick Fryer
Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing
224-515-7383
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.