GlobalTranz Ranked a Top Ten Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for Fourth Consecutive Year and Advances in Top 50 Ranking of Largest Logistics Companies

PHOENIX, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, announced today that Transport Topics ranked GlobalTranz as the ninth largest Freight Brokerage and 27th in its annual listing of Top 50 Logistics Companies.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Transport Topics has ranked GlobalTranz among the top ten freight brokerages and the third consecutive year that the company has been included in the Top 50 Logistics Companies ranking. GlobalTranz moved to the 27th spot for 2021, up from its ranking as 50th in 2020.

One of the most respected business publications covering trucking and freight transport news, Transport Topics annually recognizes the largest freight brokerages and third-party logistics providers in North America.

GlobalTranz exhibited significant growth in the past year, including its announced 40 percent revenue growth in Q4 2020 resulting from expansion of its Managed Transportation Services, Final Mile delivery offerings and the GlobalTranz TMS next-generation logistics platform. Revenues from the company’s Managed Transportation Solutions group grew by 61% and Freight Under Management grew by 116% in 2020. Additionally, the company’s gross profit increased 24% for a strong finish to a tumultuous year and the company plans to reach $1.9 billion in revenue in 2021.

“Recognition among top logistics providers by Transport Topics reinforces our commitment to meeting shipper customers’ evolving logistics needs with market-leading technology and supply chain solutions, especially during a year that created profound changes in our industry,” said Bob Farrell, Chairman and CEO of GlobalTranz. “We take pride in GlobalTranz’s performance, both financially and in the outstanding work our teams delivered for customers.”

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2021, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and in 2020, Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

