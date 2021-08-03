GlobalTranz Recognized as a 2021 Great Supply Chain Partner by Supply Chain Brain

PHOENIX, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, was recognized as a Great Supply Chain Partner by Supply Chain Brain. This year’s recognition represents the nineteenth consecutive year that the publication has released its annual ranking of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners.

Supply Chain Brain is a comprehensive supply chain management information resource, providing a wide range of news to the world’s most influential supply chain executives. The 2021 Great Supply Chain Partners were selected through the publication’s six-month online poll of supply chain professionals asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company’s efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

GlobalTranz demonstrated significant business momentum in the past year, including 40 percent revenue growth in Q4 2020 resulting from expansion of its Managed Transportation Services, Final Mile delivery offerings and the GlobalTranz TMS next-generation logistics platform. In a testament to the company’s ability to deliver on customer needs and provide partnership where needed, revenues from the company’s Managed Transportation Solutions group grew by 61% and Freight Under Management grew by 116% in 2020.

“What means the most to us about this recognition from Supply Chain Brain is the word ‘partner,’” said Ross Spanier, Executive Vice President of Direct Channel at GlobalTranz. “Above all else, our team is dedicated to providing customers with true partnership through supply chain challenges and record peak seasons, leveraging our staff’s decades of expertise and knowledge of what makes a great partner in today’s difficult market.”

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

