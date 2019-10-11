Globe Photos Teams up with National Retailer for Same-Day Printing of Personalized Licensed Sports and Pop Culture Photo Products

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globe Photos, Inc. (OTCQB: GBPT), a content and technology leader in licensed sports photographic prints and iconic pop culture imagery, has partnered with a major U.S. retailer with more than 7,000 locations to deliver a personalized, immersive, print-on-demand experience for sports and pop culture fans nationwide.

Consumers will be able to order in-store or online from a full catalog of licensed products, including photos, canvas prints and other substrates in a range of sizes, formats and price points — many available for pickup the same day.

Using Globe Photo’s proprietary cloud-based technology, consumers can order photos of their favorite sports teams or players as provided by its Photo File division. Or they can create custom and personalized images for instant in store printing, including the ability to embed a name, selfie or image of a friend or child right into the photo.

Fans can conveniently draw from Photo File’s vast library of officially licensed sports photography, pop culture imagery and unique photo memorabilia covering thousands of sporting and cultural events. Professional and collegiate sports photography options include an unmatched selection of official images of players from every league, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and NCAA.

Globe’s exclusive pop culture photo collection includes millions of images from around the world, including iconic personalities and unforgettable moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, history and politics over the past century to present day.

Customers can take advantage of multiple creation, print and delivery options:

Search a privately labelled online storefront, order and then have the photos printed in-store for same day pick up.

Custom framed prints or canvas products in a range of sizes and formats can be ordered in-store or online, and then shipped to store for pick up or drop shipped to any destination within days by the company’s global print partners.

Personalized prints can be instantly shared via email or social media, creating intuitive and convenient follow-on purchase opportunities.

“Our unique photo product creation and ordering system delivers an interactive and emotional experience for fans worldwide,” said Globe Photos president and CEO, Stuart Scheinman. “For retailers, our real-time, print-on-demand system offers new and enhanced revenue streams, and a new way to drive in-store traffic.”

“Moreover, it creates a more even playing field with online competitors by offering something those competitors can’t in terms of our vast library of constantly updated sports and pop culture imagery, as well as ‘hot market’ products delivered to the customer via in-store printing and same day pickup.”

Globe’s state-of-the art print-on-demand technology also eliminates costly management and obsolescence of store inventories. By tying into currently in-place photo center systems, it requires virtually no capex to deploy, and offsets traditional shopping seasonality with major sport seasons throughout the year creating new gifting opportunities.

The pilot program is planned for limited release this holiday season, followed by a full rollout to participating locations nationwide. Globe is also working with a number of other potential retail, entertainment and sports venue partners for similar deployments.

Earlier this year, Globe announced a new partnership with JONDO Global, a leading international manufacturer of on-demand canvas prints, to support the roll out of this program. Globe will be able to leverage JONDO’s 12 regional digital print factories located across six countries around the world. JONDO has increased the company’s production and order fulfilment capacity from 500 finished pieces per day to more than 40,000.

Globe is looking to take advantage of major trends emerging in the global personalized gift market, which is growing at a 9% CAGR and expected to reach $31.6 billion by 2021, with this intersecting with the global sports merchandise market, growing at 7% CAGR and projected to reach $48.8 billion by 2024.

About Globe Photos

Globe Photos, Inc. is the owner of one of the world’s largest collections of iconic pop culture imagery, which includes more than 15 million images taken by more than 3,500 photographers from around the world over the last century. The collection features iconic personalities and unforgettable moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, history and politics. The company also produces a large array of licensed sports products through its Photo File subsidiary. For more information, visit www.globephotos.com .

About Photo File

Founded in 1987 and acquired by Globe Photos in August 2018, Photo File was the first company to be granted a license for photography by any major sport in the U.S. when it was licensed by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association. Photo File now holds major sports licenses with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and key colleges to produce licensed sports prints, lithographs and other related items. The company is also licensed by thousands of additional individuals and organizations, including Babe Ruth, Joe Namath, and Vince Lombardi. Its vast collection of sports memorabilia includes thousands of collectibles, signed lithographs and unique artwork. Photo File can produce a full range of framed, unframed and matted products in sizes up to 30″ x 40″. For more information, visit www.photofile.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words ‘estimate,’ ‘possible’ and ‘seeking’ and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate the Photo File business into the company, the execution of the rollout of our pilot program, integration with our manufacturing partners, management’s ability to execute on its proposed business plans, competition and other material risks.

Company Contact:

Stuart Scheinman

President & CEO

Globe Photos, Inc.

Tel (702) 722-6113

[email protected]