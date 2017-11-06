Globecomm Selected for Complex Commercial SATCOM Solutions (CS3) Contract Vehicle by GSA

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globecomm today announced it has been named one of multiple awardees on the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Complex Commercial SATCOM Solutions (CS3) contract. CS3 is an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) multiple-award contract that enables U.S. federal agencies to purchase turnkey managed network solutions incorporating commercial satellite communication products and services. The contract has a total maximum value of $2.5 Billion among all awardees over the potential 10-year period of performance.

The CS3 contract enables the procurement of a wide range of complex commercial satellite communications solutions to include COMSATCOM system engineering design, configuration, installation, implementation, training, and on-going maintenance and operational support necessary to deliver a COMSATCOM Complex Solution. The GSA CS3 Program Office, led by Mr. Ben Camerlin, desires the CS3 contract vehicle to be as flexible and agile as possible to satisfy the broad set of COMSATCOM requirements of Federal Government organizations over the next 10 years.

“Globecomm is honored to be selected as an awardee on the CS3 contract,” said Globecomm EVP & GM, Government Solutions, Dwight Hunsicker. “This contract vehicle uniquely couples the needs of the Federal Government for complex SATCOM solutions with the capabilities of Globecomm, which include end-to-end communications infrastructure integration, global network connectivity as well lifecycle support. Globecomm’s global reach, breadth of applied technical expertise, and strategic industry partnerships position the company to provide excellent value to the Government. We look forward to partnering with GSA and end-user agencies on the CS3 program and leveraging our proven track record as a trusted provider in supporting U.S. Government agencies’ wide area communications needs.”

Since 1994 Globecomm has provided robust connectivity for Land, Sea and Air transport of video, voice, and data with zero downtime to the most remote locations on Earth — and under the most treacherous conditions. Its comprehensive Satellite, Fiber, Cellular and CDN infrastructure and services are entrusted to provide the smartest solutions for mission-critical RF and IP communications to Government, Maritime, Media, Enterprise, Wireless Mobile and IoT customers in over 100 countries. Along with its award-winning engineering expertise, the company also specializes in system design and integration; end-to-end hosted and managed services; and media infrastructure, video cloud platform and IPTV services.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has locations in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

