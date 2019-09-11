Globo Partners with Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Capacity for Live and On-Demand Streaming Video Delivery Across Brazil

Brazil’s Media Giant Globo Adopts Content Delivery Sharing to Handle Streaming Video Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qwilt , a leading provider of content delivery and edge cloud solutions, announced today that Globo, Brazil’s leading media company, has partnered with Qwilt to optimize content delivery and improve Quality of Experience (QoE) across Brazil. Globo will use Qwilt’s Content Delivery Sharing solution, deployed in Tier 1 service provider networks in Brazil, to support growing demand for streaming video throughout the country.

Qwilt Content Delivery Sharing (CDS), a service offering to publishers based on Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud, utilizes ISP-owned servers placed at the access side of their network, close to consumers. The outcome is network offload and cost savings for the ISP by placing content close to end users. Publishers benefit from better content delivery performance and cost. Content Delivery Sharing means each service provider deploys and operates the edge cloud layer needed to support media delivery within their last-mile network. They have the incentive to do so because of the infrastructure savings from using edge computing instead of network transport for content delivery. For content publishers, this new model for content delivery means higher quality and more capacity. Through a single cloud API, publishers can access Qwilt’s global footprint of service provider edge cloud deployments. Both CDS and the Open Edge Cloud are compliant with the Streaming Video Alliance ’s Open Caching specifications, which define how publishers can use in-ISP network cache resources for content delivery.

Internet video in Brazil is growing at a staggering pace with more users, more devices, faster streaming speeds and more streaming service options on the market. According to Cisco’s Visual Networking Index (VNI), Internet users, as a percentage of the 209 million Brazilians, will grow from 65% in 2016 to 83% in 2021. The total number of networked devices in Brazil will grow to 734 million in 2021, up from 503 million in 2016. Average internet speeds in Brazil will nearly double in the same period, increasing from 11.2 Mbps to 21.3 Mbps in 2021. During this same timeframe in Brazil, Internet video is expected to grow 3-fold at a compound rate of 23% and, by 2021, IP video is expected to be 84% of total Internet traffic. Peak Internet traffic in Brazil, often driven by live streaming events, is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 29% between 2016 and 2021. With such rapid growth in every dimension of the streaming video ecosystem, it’s no wonder content providers and service providers in Brazil are adopting new and more collaborative ways to deliver content to consumers.

“Globo takes immense pride in the digital experiences we create for our consumers,” said Wanderley Baccala, CEO of Globo.com. “As the demand for our Globoplay live and On-Demand streaming service continues to grow, we want to build collaborative relationships with Internet Service Providers in Brazil so we can establish the content delivery infrastructure needed to deliver high quality experiences to massive audiences across the country. With these goals in mind, we chose to partner with Qwilt because of the unique way in which they enable content delivery from within the service provider networks. The business outcomes for Globo are outstanding – we have access to a more scalable content delivery infrastructure and our customers enjoy better streaming quality.”

“In Brazil, streaming video consumption is at an all-time high and continues to grow so rapidly we anticipate a significant gap between the capacity required to meet demand and the capacity available from commercial CDNs. As we’ve seen elsewhere, with increased demand for online video, there is an urgent need for a new network architecture and more collaboration within the ecosystem to help both content publishers and service providers manage this dramatic growth,” said Alon Maor, CEO and co-founder of Qwilt. “We are pleased to partner with Globo by onboarding their streaming service to our Content Delivery Sharing solution. Furthermore, we are equally pleased to deploy our open edge cloud solution with Tier 1 service providers in Brazil and enable this high-quality content delivery infrastructure across the country.”

About Globo

Rede Globo is one of the largest media companies in the world producing around 2,400 hours of entertainment and 3,000 hours of journalism per year in Brazil. Through its network, the broadcaster covers almost all of Brazil’s territory. Recognized for its production quality, the company has already been presented with 14 international Emmys. The international operations of Globo include seven pay-per-view television channels and a production and distribution division that distributes Brazilian sports and entertainment content to more than 190 countries around the world.

In Brazil, Globo TV presently reaches 99.5% of potential viewers, practically the entire Brazilian population, with 136 broadcasting stations that deliver programming to more than 183 million Brazilians. The network has been responsible for the 20 most-watched TV programs broadcast on Brazilian television, including Avenida Brazil, a record-breaking telenovela that reached 50 million viewers and was sold to 130 countries.

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software solutions help Internet service providers address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and the need for a low latency, high scale infrastructure to support future applications. Qwilt’s cloud managed open platform, running on commodity compute and storage infrastructure and deployed close to consumers, creates a massively distributed Edge Cloud that supports applications such as Open Caching, 4K Live Streaming, AR, VR, Self- Driving Cars and IoT. This low latency Edge Cloud architecture enables a high-quality streaming experience for consumers on a massive scale. A growing number of the world’s leading cable, telco and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud applications.

Qwilt is a Founding Member of the Streaming Video Alliance and a leader of the Open Caching industry movement. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disrupt-ive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at www.qwilt.com.

Connect with Qwilt

Read the blog: http://www.qwilt.com/blog/

Converse on Twitter: https://twitter.com/qwilt

Follow on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/qwilt

Visit on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Qwilt.Inc

Qwilt and QB-Series are trademarks of Qwilt. All rights reserved. All other trademarks or trade names referenced here are the property of their respective owners.