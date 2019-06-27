Globus Medical Appoints Keith Pfeil as Senior Vice President and CFO

AUDUBON, Pa., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the appointment of Keith W. Pfeil as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 19, 2019.

Mr. Pfeil joins Globus Medical after almost 16 years at CSS Industries, a publicly traded consumer products company, in which he served in a number of financial leadership roles, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Pfeil’s financial leadership experience includes experience with Financial Planning and Analysis, Internal Audit and Investor Relations. Prior to CSS Industries, Mr. Pfeil worked in the transaction advisory practice of Ernst and Young LLP, and prior to that he worked in the assurance practices of KPMG LLP and Arthur Andersen LLP. Mr. Pfeil holds an Executive Masters of Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Elizabethtown College.

“We are delighted to have Keith join our senior team. He’s an accomplished executive with strong track record of sound financial leadership, bringing efficiency to operations and corporate value creation,” stated Dave Demski, President and CEO. “We believe Keith will be a valuable addition to our executive management team and will help support our growth as Globus Medical becomes a larger player in the musculoskeletal market.”

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical , Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com .

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with changing laws and regulations that are applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov . Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:

Brian Kearns

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email: [email protected]

www.globusmedical.com