Globus Medical Enters International Market with ExcelsiusGPS® Robotic Guidance and Navigation System

First surgeries performed in Greece, Germany, and Italy

AUDUBON, Pa., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, recently announced the entrance of ExcelsiusGPS®, a revolutionary robotic guidance and navigation system, to the international market with system installations completed in several European countries. This past October, the first European Excelsius GPS® procedure was performed at the Metropolitan Hospital in Neo Faliro, Athens, Greece by Mr. Panagiotis E. Zoumpoulis. Since then, numerous open and minimally invasive spine procedures have been performed at Bonifatius Hospital in Germany and at the Fornaca Clinic in Italy.

“Surgeons and hospital administrators in the United States have shown tremendous levels of interest in ExcelsiusGPS® since it first launched domestically at the end of 2017,” said Dave Demski, Chief Executive Officer at Globus Medical. “Users have realized the system’s ability to help advance patient care and provide tangible benefits for surgeons and their staff. As we begin to scale our efforts abroad, we have seen similar levels of enthusiasm within the international surgeon community and look forward to the continued adoption of ExcelsiusGPS® into these markets.”

Italy’s first surgeries were performed by Prof. Franco Benech, and Dr. Carlo Alberto Benech, from Benech Neurosurgery and Spine Specialists in Turin, Italy at the Fornaca Clinic. “With the addition of ExcelsiusGPS® we now offer patients seeking spine surgery a level of accuracy that was not possible without this technology,” said Prof. Benech. “Our team is committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients by offering the latest advancements in robotic-assisted spine surgery at our facilities.”

Professor Peter Douglas Klassen with Bonifatius Hospital in Lingen, Germany echoes a similar sentiment, commenting, “ExcelsiusGPS® is truly a revolutionary technology designed to improve surgeon wellness and patient care. We are excited about the potential impact that robotic guidance and navigation may have in improving screw placement accuracy, MIS efficiency, and reducing radiation exposure.”

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

Contact:

