AUDUBON, Pa., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Worldwide net sales were $276.7 million, an increase of 20.0%, or 21.0% on a constant currency basis

GAAP net income for the quarter was $49.1 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.48 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.53

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $85.1 million, or 30.8% of net sales

“Globus achieved a record quarter, delivering our highest quarterly revenue yet of $277 million, an increase of 21% over the first quarter of 2022 on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.53, an increase of 25% as earnings grew faster than sales due to operational efficiencies and disciplined spending,” said Dan Scavilla, President and CEO. “Our U.S. Spine business grew an impressive 14%, with notable gains across our product portfolio in expandables, biologics, MIS screws, and 3D printed implants. International Spine sales increased 21% on an as-reported basis, and 28% on a constant currency basis as we continue to increase our brand recognition on the global healthcare stage. Enabling Technologies grew 91% to $25 million, driven by continued robotic system demand and new interest in our Excelsius3D™ imaging system.”

“We are also excited about our pending merger with NuVasive,” said Mr. Scavilla. “Last week, shareholders of both companies provided overwhelming support for this combination of leading innovators in spine care. Globus Medical remains well positioned to continue providing innovative procedural solutions to help patients with musculoskeletal disorders.”

Worldwide net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $276.7 million, an as-reported increase of 20.0% over the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 21.0% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 19.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022. International net sales increased by 24.7% over the first quarter of 2022 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 31.5% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $49.1 million, an increase of 29.0% over the same period in the prior year. Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.48, compared to $0.37 for the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.53, compared to $0.42 in the first quarter of 2022 an increase of 24.7% driven primarily by higher net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $53.3 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $37.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The Company remains debt free.

2023 Annual Guidance

The Company today reaffirmed its full year 2023 guidance of $1.1 billion in net sales and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.30.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Net sales $ 276,688 $ 230,549 Cost of goods sold 70,825 59,167 Gross profit 205,863 171,382 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,082 17,412 Selling, general and administrative 122,416 100,748 Provision for litigation — 2,341 Amortization of intangibles 4,601 4,512 Acquisition related costs 1,361 (76) Total operating expenses 149,460 124,937 Operating income/(loss) 56,403 46,445 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net 6,497 2,543 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) 212 (391) Other income/(expense) 77 301 Total other income/(expense), net 6,786 2,453 Income/(loss) before income taxes 63,189 48,898 Income tax provision 14,060 10,814 Net income/(loss) $ 49,129 $ 38,084 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 4,298 (8,828) Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) 910 (1,567) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 5,208 (10,395) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 54,337 $ 27,689 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 100,279 101,600 Diluted 102,196 104,077

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,685 $ 150,466 Short-term marketable securities 286,685 295,592 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,514 and $4,724, respectively 222,783 213,247 Inventories 321,033 298,981 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,201 20,997 Income taxes receivable 3,042 4,061 Total current assets 1,070,429 983,344 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $353,868 and $343,036, respectively 245,098 243,729 Long-term marketable securities 480,025 495,852 Intangible assets, net 59,194 63,574 Goodwill 198,710 197,471 Other assets 44,985 43,311 Deferred income taxes 51,179 48,845 Total assets $ 2,149,620 $ 2,076,126 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39,835 $ 36,101 Accrued expenses 83,998 94,705 Income taxes payable 16,389 990 Business acquisition liabilities 13,784 13,308 Deferred revenue 13,541 14,100 Total current liabilities 167,547 159,204 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 52,486 54,950 Deferred income taxes 1,369 1,779 Other liabilities 13,398 13,820 Total liabilities 234,800 229,753 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 77,904,573 and 77,762,282 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 78 78 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 645,062 630,952 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (19,422) (24,630) Retained earnings 1,289,080 1,239,951 Total equity 1,914,820 1,846,373 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,149,620 $ 2,076,126

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 49,129 $ 38,084 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,108 16,837 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities 482 1,690 Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories, net 2,055 1,834 Stock-based compensation expense 8,953 8,152 Allowance for doubtful accounts 810 (728) Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities (446) (263) Change in deferred income taxes (3,979) (2,994) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 81 115 Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (772) (743) (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (9,861) (1,614) Inventories (22,470) (17,939) Prepaid expenses and other assets 836 547 Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable 3,916 4,160 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (9,969) (15,428) Income taxes payable/receivable 16,440 12,980 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 53,313 44,690 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (69,141) (142,145) Maturities of marketable securities 85,546 106,549 Sales of marketable securities 13,240 42,673 Purchases of property and equipment (15,991) (19,971) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (2,662) (1,000) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 10,992 (13,894) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition liabilities (1,919) (1,699) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,859 7,746 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 2,940 6,047 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (26) (123) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 67,219 36,720 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 150,466 193,069 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 217,685 $ 229,789 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 1,724 $ 572 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,493 $ 4,105

Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 251,607 $ 217,402 Enabling Technologies 25,081 13,147 Total net sales $ 276,688 $ 230,549

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,685 $ 150,466 Short-term marketable securities 286,685 295,592 Long-term marketable securities 480,025 495,852 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 984,395 $ 941,910

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 49,129 $ 38,084 Interest (income)/expense, net (6,497) (2,543) Provision for income taxes 14,060 10,814 Depreciation and amortization 18,109 16,837 EBITDA 74,801 63,192 Stock-based compensation expense 8,953 8,152 Provision for litigation — 2,341 Acquisition related costs/licensing 1,375 657 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,129 $ 74,342 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 17.8% 16.5% Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 30.8% 32.2%

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) $ 49,129 $ 38,084 Provision for litigation — 2,341 Amortization of intangibles 4,601 4,512 Acquisition related costs/licensing 1,375 657 Tax effect of adjusting items (1,329) (1,661) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 53,776 $ 43,933

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.48 $ 0.37 Provision for litigation — 0.02 Amortization of intangibles 0.05 0.04 Acquisition related costs/licensing 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of adjusting items (0.01) (0.02) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.42

*amounts might not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53,313 $ 44,690 Purchases of property and equipment (15,991) (19,971) Free cash flow $ 37,322 $ 24,719

Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency March 31, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 234,120 $ 196,403 19.2% $ — 19.2% International 42,568 34,146 24.7% (2,347) 31.5% Total net sales $ 276,688 $ 230,549 20.0% $ (2,347) 21.0%