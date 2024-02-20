AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023:

Worldwide net sales were $616.5 million, an increase of 124.6%, or 123.8% on a constant currency basis

GAAP net income for the quarter was $15.0 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.11 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.60

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $170.0 million, or 27.6% of net sales

Full Year 2023:

Worldwide net sales were $1,568.5 million, an increase of 53.3% on an actual and constant currency basis

GAAP net income for the year was $122.9 million

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.32

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $464.1 million, or 29.6% of net sales

“I am pleased to report on the remarkable progress we’ve made at Globus Medical. Our merger with NuVasive has been a transformative milestone, where we pursue a vision of providing the best innovative technology and most dedicated level of customer service for our surgeons and their patients,” said Dan Scavilla, president and CEO. “The integration is progressing according to plan, underscoring our commitment to a seamless transition and operational efficiency. Looking ahead to 2024, the pipeline of product launches, especially in enabling technologies, aligns with our philosophy of anticipating and meeting evolving customer needs. We recognize the importance of staying ahead of the curve, a principle that guides our approach to innovation and client service. I believe the potential for Globus has never been greater, as we continue to redefine spine surgery with procedural solutions built around enabling technology.”

“Worldwide sales set a record for both fourth quarter and full year 2023, as we completed the merger with NuVasive on September 1, 2023,” said Keith Pfeil, COO-CFO. “Excluding the impacts of the NuVasive merger, legacy Globus fourth quarter revenue was $304.1 million, an increase of 10.8 percent over the prior year fourth quarter, and full year revenue was $1.154 billion, or 12.8 percent higher than the prior year. We remain focused on merger integration activities as they continue to proceed according to plan and we look forward to achieving milestones as we work to get back to a steady state of running the business. We remain well positioned to deliver on our commitments for the coming year.”

Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter were $616.5 million, an as-reported increase of 124.6% over the fourth quarter of 2023, and an increase of 123.8% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 111.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. International net sales increased by 200.9% over the fourth quarter of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 200.8% on a constant currency basis. Net Sales increases were driven by the addition of NuVasive, as well as increased volume of spine product sales and enabling technology volume.

Worldwide net sales for the full year of 2023 were $1,568.5 million, an increase of 53.3% as compared to the full year of 2022 on an actual and constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the full year of 2023 increased by 46.8 % compared to the full year of 2022. International net sales increased by 91.3% over the full year of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 92.3% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $15.0 million, a decrease of 70.0% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by the addition of NuVasive results and acquisition related costs incurred in the quarter since the closing date. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.11, compared to $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $83.5 million, an increase of 38.9% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by contributions from the NuVasive merger. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.60, compared to $0.59 in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.1% driven by higher Non-GAAP net income, partially offset by a higher diluted share count as a result of the stock-for-stock merger with NuVasive.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $258.9 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $178.9 million for the full year of 2023.

2024 Annual Guidance

The Company reaffirms its full year 2024 revenue guidance range of $2.450 billion to $2.475 billion and fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share range between $2.68 to $2.70.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing and acquisition of in-process research and development, merger and acquisition related costs/licensing, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2023 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, merger and acquisition related costs/licensing, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, the impact of dilution attributable to the Convertible Notes, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended December 31, 2023 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 Net sales $ 616,534 $ 274,498 $ 250,021 $ 1,568,476 $ 1,022,843 $ 958,102 Cost of sales 265,486 70,591 61,796 548,174 263,725 239,223 Gross profit 351,048 203,907 188,225 1,020,302 759,118 718,879 Operating expenses: Research and development 52,253 19,507 51,022 124,010 73,015 97,346 Selling, general and administrative 244,718 118,075 106,560 643,410 432,117 408,149 Provision for litigation, net 250 — 5,410 434 2,341 5,921 Amortization of intangibles 28,122 4,506 4,556 51,032 17,735 18,526 Acquisition-related costs 15,581 7,791 2,477 68,274 5,959 16,984 Total operating expenses 340,924 149,879 170,025 887,160 531,167 546,926 Operating income/(loss) 10,124 54,028 18,200 133,142 227,951 171,953 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net (2,581 ) 5,315 1,939 20,130 14,233 9,297 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) 19,908 2,688 (454 ) 14,259 (1,020 ) (1,423 ) Other income/(expense) (2,456 ) 85 143 (2,138 ) 1,855 580 Total other income/(expense), net 14,871 8,088 1,628 32,251 15,068 8,454 Income/(loss) before income taxes 24,995 62,116 19,828 165,393 243,019 180,407 Income tax provision 9,960 12,051 4,722 42,520 52,850 31,216 Net income/(loss) $ 15,035 $ 50,065 $ 15,106 $ 122,873 $ 190,169 $ 149,191 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 8,893 4,199 (2,623 ) 13,231 (14,040 ) (6,054 ) Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) (18 ) 3,397 (1,095 ) 1,207 (3,818 ) (4,673 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 8,875 7,596 (3,718 ) 14,438 (17,858 ) (10,727 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 23,910 $ 57,661 $ 11,388 $ 137,311 $ 172,311 $ 138,464 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.50 $ 0.15 $ 1.09 $ 1.89 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.49 $ 0.14 $ 1.07 $ 1.85 $ 1.44 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 137,883 99,967 101,495 113,087 100,469 100,734 Diluted 139,021 102,209 104,192 114,630 102,643 103,623

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,292 $ 150,466 Short-term marketable securities 50,497 295,592 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,934 and $4,724, respectively 503,235 213,247 Inventories 848,135 298,981 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,580 20,997 Income taxes receivable 1,635 4,061 Total current assets 1,915,374 983,344 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $425,695 and $343,036, respectively 586,932 243,729 Operating lease right of use assets 59,931 5,988 Long-term marketable securities 75,428 495,852 Intangible assets, net 924,603 63,574 Goodwill 1,434,540 197,471 Other assets 78,590 37,323 Deferred income taxes 10,685 48,845 Total assets $ 5,086,083 $ 2,076,126 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 56,671 $ 36,101 Accrued expenses 240,460 92,169 Operating lease liabilities 11,967 2,536 Income taxes payable 3,845 990 Business acquisition liabilities 61,035 13,308 Deferred revenue 18,369 14,100 Total current liabilities 392,347 159,204 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 78,323 54,950 Operating lease liabilities 91,037 3,475 Senior convertible notes 417,400 — Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities 84,421 1,779 Other liabilities 24,596 10,345 Total liabilities 1,088,124 229,753 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 113,905,565 and 77,762,282 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 114 78 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 2,870,749 630,952 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (10,192 ) (24,630 ) Retained earnings 1,137,266 1,239,951 Total equity 3,997,959 1,846,373 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,086,083 $ 2,076,126

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 122,873 $ 190,169 $ 149,191 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Acquired in-process research and development — 150 34,312 Depreciation and amortization 144,733 68,252 69,867 Amortization of premiums on marketable securities 793 5,389 2,781 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 10,959 6,400 6,143 Amortization of inventory fair value step up 71,656 — — Amortization of 2025 Note fair value step up 8,176 — — Stock-based compensation expense 52,742 32,810 30,586 Allowance for doubtful accounts 3,658 (1 ) 1,200 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 17,434 5,132 16,807 Change in deferred income taxes (57,789 ) (22,223 ) (17,615 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 1,541 299 464 Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (3,005 ) (2,647 ) (210 ) Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment (13,674 ) — — (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable (49,914 ) (50,843 ) (25,895 ) Inventories (70,328 ) (61,745 ) (11,971 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,148 (10,292 ) (6,178 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (14,223 ) 14,418 3,684 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,127 6,087 17,896 Income taxes payable/receivable (408 ) (2,887 ) 5,212 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 243,499 178,468 276,274 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (100,643 ) (419,534 ) (622,359 ) Maturities of marketable securities 240,190 312,221 227,908 Sales of marketable securities 537,723 102,433 109,898 Purchases of property and equipment (78,274 ) (74,047 ) (56,898 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (296,028 ) (31,435 ) (34,488 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 302,968 (110,362 ) (375,939 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (8,039 ) (7,185 ) (9,349 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,397 41,716 63,496 Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation (10,617 ) — — Repurchase of common stock (225,562 ) (144,493 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (231,821 ) (109,962 ) 54,147 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 2,180 (747 ) (810 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 316,826 (42,603 ) (46,328 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 150,466 193,069 239,397 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 467,292 $ 150,466 $ 193,069 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 100,593 $ 77,823 $ 45,027 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Equity issued in conjunction with the NuVasive merger $ 2,153,883 $ — — Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 7,100 $ 7,423 $ 4,551

Supplemental Financial Information Net Sales by Product Category: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 583,820 $ 244,999 $ 224,624 $ 1,448,260 $ 926,703 $ 876,780 Enabling Technologies 32,714 29,499 25,397 120,216 96,140 81,322 Total net sales $ 616,534 $ 274,498 $ 250,021 $ 1,568,476 $ 1,022,843 $ 958,102

Liquidity and Capital Resources: December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,292 $ 150,466 Short-term marketable securities 50,497 295,592 Long-term marketable securities 75,428 495,852 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 593,217 $ 941,910

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 15,034 $ 50,065 $ 15,106 $ 122,873 $ 190,169 $ 149,191 Interest (income)/expense, net 2,581 (5,315 ) (1,939 ) (20,130 ) (14,233 ) (9,297 ) Provision for income taxes 9,960 12,051 4,722 42,520 52,850 31,216 Depreciation and amortization 71,162 16,911 16,829 144,733 68,252 69,867 EBITDA 98,737 73,712 34,718 289,996 297,038 240,977 Stock-based compensation expense 11,577 8,507 7,805 38,995 32,810 30,586 Provision for litigation, net 250 — 5,410 434 2,341 5,921 Acquisition-related costs/licensing 76,431 7,791 2,934 148,498 6,854 19,622 Acquisition of in-process research and development — 150 34,312 — 150 34,312 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (460 ) — — (192 ) — — Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (16,572 ) — — (13,674 ) — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 169,963 $ 90,160 $ 85,179 $ 464,057 $ 339,193 $ 331,418 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 2.4 % 18.2 % 6.0 % 7.8 % 18.6 % 15.6 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 27.6 % 32.8 % 34.1 % 29.6 % 33.2 % 34.6 %

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 15,034 $ 50,065 $ 15,106 $ 122,873 $ 190,169 $ 149,191 Provision for litigation, net 250 — 5,410 434 2,341 5,921 Amortization of intangibles 28,123 4,506 4,556 51,032 17,735 18,526 Acquisition-related costs/licensing 76,431 7,791 2,934 148,498 6,854 19,622 Acquisition of in-process research and development — 150 34,312 — 150 34,312 Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (16,572 ) — — (13,674 ) — — Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments (460 ) — — (192 ) — — Tax effect of adjusting items (19,310 ) (2,415 ) (11,245 ) (42,570 ) (5,695 ) (16,151 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 83,496 $ 60,097 $ 51,073 $ 266,401 $ 211,554 $ 211,421

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 Cost of sales $ 265,486 $ 70,591 $ 61,796 $ 548,174 $ 263,725 $ 239,223 Acquisition related costs/licensing (52,591 ) — — (71,656 ) — — Adjusted cost of sales $ 212,895 $ 70,591 $ 61,796 $ 476,518 $ 263,725 $ 239,223 Adjusted gross profit $ 403,638 $ 203,907 $ 188,225 $ 1,091,958 $ 759,118 $ 718,879 Adjusted gross profit as a percentage 65.5 % 74.3 % 75.3 % 69.6 % 74.2 % 75.0 %

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.11 $ 0.49 $ 0.14 $ 1.07 $ 1.85 $ 1.44 Provision for litigation, net 0.00 — 0.06 — 0.02 0.06 Amortization of intangibles 0.20 0.04 0.04 0.45 0.17 0.18 Acquisition-related costs/licensing 0.55 0.08 0.03 1.30 0.07 0.19 Acquisition of in-process research and development — — 0.33 — — 0.33 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments (0.00 ) — — (0.00 ) — — Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (0.12 ) — — (0.12 ) — — Tax effect of adjusting items (0.14 ) (0.02 ) (0.11 ) (0.37 ) (0.06 ) (0.16 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 0.49 $ 2.32 $ 2.06 $ 2.04

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2021 2023 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 104,674 $ 63,975 $ 76,253 $ 243,499 $ 178,468 $ 276,274 Purchases of property and equipment (22,881 ) (18,340 ) (17,045 ) (78,274 ) (74,047 ) (56,898 ) Free cash flow $ 81,793 $ 45,635 $ 59,208 $ 165,225 $ 104,421 $ 219,376

Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table: Three Months Ended

December 31,

Reported

Net Sales

Growth

Currency

Impact on

Current

Period Net Sales

Constant

Currency

Net Sales

Growth

(In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 United States $ 490,841 $ 233,232 110.5% $ — 110.5% International 125,693 41,266 204.6% 2,331 198.9% Total net sales $ 616,534 $ 274,498 124.6% $ 2,331 123.8%

Year Ended

December 31,

Reported

Net Sales

Growth

Currency

Impact on

Current

Period Net Sales

Constant

Currency

Net Sales

Growth

(In thousands, except percentages) 2023 2022 United States $ 1,279,765 $ 871,939 46.8% $ — 46.8% International 288,711 150,904 91.3% 860 90.8% Total net sales $ 1,568,476 $ 1,022,843 53.3% $ 860 53.3%