Globus Medical Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AUDUBON, Pa, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after the market close on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A copy of the release will be available on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.

Following the announcement, Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its performance with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Globus invites all interested parties to join the call by dialing:

1-855-533-7141 United States Participants
1-720-545-0060 International Participants

There is no passcode for the teleconference.

For interested parties who do not wish to ask questions, the teleconference will be webcast and may be accessed through a link on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.

The call will be archived until Thursday, February 27, 2020. The audio archive can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 1-404-537-3406 from outside the U.S. The passcode for the audio replay is 377-7276.

About Globus Medical, Inc.
Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Contact:
Brian Kearns
Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations
Phone: (610) 930-1800
Email: [email protected]
www.globusmedical.com

