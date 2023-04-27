AUDUBON, Pa., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced that at the special meeting of shareholders held earlier today its shareholders voted to approve the issuance of shares of Globus Medical Class A common stock in connection with the proposed merger with NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA). As previously announced, under the terms of the merger agreement, Globus Medical will issue 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock in exchange for each share of NuVasive common stock owned at the closing of the transaction.

“Globus Medical shareholders showed an overwhelming level of support for this merger,” said Dan Scavilla, president and CEO of Globus Medical. “Globus Medical and NuVasive are committed to providing innovative technologies and industry leading clinical support to help surgeons and healthcare providers deliver continually improving care. Our combined company will have one of the most comprehensive offerings of musculoskeletal solutions and enabling technologies to help surgeons treat their patients. The combined company will have over 5,000 employees who are relentlessly focused on improving patient lives.”

Results of the Globus Medical special meeting of shareholder vote:

Class A common stock – 99.66% of the votes cast voted to approve the issuance.

Class B common stock – 100% voted to approve the issuance.

In total, 99.92% of the votes cast voted to approve the issuance.

NuVasive separately announced that at its special meeting of shareholders held earlier today its shareholders voted to approve the adoption of the Company’s merger agreement with “strong support for NuVasive’s combination with Globus Medical.”

The proposed merger is expected to close after clearance from regulatory authorities and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, at which time, NuVasive shareholders are expected to own approximately 28% of the combined company, and Globus Medical shareholders are expected to own approximately 72%, on a fully diluted basis.

Globus Medical is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

