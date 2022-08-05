Breaking News
GL’s 5G Core Network Emulation Test Solution

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their 5G Core Network Test solutions.

[For illustration refer to, https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/5G-Core-Network-Emulator-Testing-Newsletter.jpg]

Overview

GL’s Message Automation Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) software emulation suite can emulate a multitude of different protocols spanning Time-Domain Multiplexing (CAS, SS7, ISDN, etc.), Voice over IP (SIP, RTP, SIGTRAN, etc.), and Wireless (5G, 4G LTE, 3G) domains. It can be used to test and troubleshoot network infrastructure, software applications and User Equipment (UE) and ensure compliance.

“The End-to-End 5G network comprises the 5G Access Network (gNB), Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF), Authentication Server Function (AUSF), Network Slice Selection Function (NSSF), Unified Data Management (UDM), Session Management Function (SMF), Equipment Identity Register (EIR), Short Message Service Function (SMSF), Network Exposure Function (NEF), and User Plane Function (UPF) connected to Data Server or Application Functions and EPC/IMSS core for interoperability. The core network and all its underlying entities can be accurately tested for functionalities and performance using the MAPS™ framework”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

The MAPS™ application provides fully configurable multiple base stations with tens of thousands of UEs along with 5G core elements. This approach allows to replace any element in the network with the device under test and carry out wrap-around testing.

Key Features

  • Supports Control plane signaling and User plane traffic
  • Emulation of all 5G interfaces (N1N2, N4, N8, N10, N11, N12, N13, N14, N17, N20, N21, N29, and N51)
  • Supports HTTP2/ TLS and Rest APIs emulation in 5G Core
  • MAPS™ 5G Lab – End-to-End Testing using real and Simulated UE’s
  • MAPS™ 5G Interworking Lab – Testing interworking calls between 5G, IMS, 4G, 3G, and 2G networks
  • Supports wrap-around testing to completely test any 5G node functionality
  • Traffic generation and verification over 5G, including VoNR (Voice), FTP, Web (HTTP), and more with additional licenses – Mobile traffic core – GTP and Mobile Traffic Core – Gateway
  • Generate tens of thousands of UE Signaling (Load Testing)
  • Generate and process NGAP/NAS (valid and invalid) messages
  • Insertion of impairments to create invalid messages
  • Customization of call flow and message templates using Script and Message Editor
  • Ready-to-use scripts for quick testing
  • Scripted call generation and automated call reception
  • Framework Provides Call Statistics and Events Status, Automation, Remote access, and Schedulers to run tests 24/7

About GL Communications Inc.,
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,
Vikram Kulkarni, PhD
Phone: 301-670-4784 x114
Email: info@gl.com

