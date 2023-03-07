GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Air Traffic Management (ATM) test solutions for testing Analog, TDM, Ethernet, and IP communications networks. Our solutions are adaptable to various global standards.

GL offers innovative solutions for testing next generation ATM networks. This includes the ability to emulate and load test equipment such as Controller Working Positions, Ground Radio Stations, Analog-to-IP converters, Gateways, and more. Components can be accurately tested for timing, performance, and functionalities. The GL test tools for next generation ATM offer signaling and traffic emulation per the ED-137 standards, monitoring the quality of service per ED-138, and providing critical network delay and voice quality measurements.

“GL’s ED-137 and ED-138 Voice over IP Test Tools have been widely welcomed by Global Air Navigation Service providers and Radio/Gateway/Recorder companies who have found them to be essential tools during development, functionality testing, performance testing, factory acceptance testing, deployment and field testing,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Measuring the delay in hybrid ATM networks is critical to ensure clear and quick communication between air traffic controllers and pilots. Recognizing, capturing, timestamping, and correlating events at Analog, TDM and IP interfaces are necessary. Delay measurements should be conducted repeatedly to ensure that the device and network under test is performing consistently over time.

GL’s Timing Measurements in Air Traffic Management (TM-ATM) test suite accurately emulates endpoints in ATM networks and provides critical timing measurements for various types of delay occurrences in signaling and voice transmission. TM-ATM solution includes all necessary hardware deployed across the Air Traffic Management network and software to identify, capture, timestamp, and correlate events at Analog, TDM, and IP interfaces.

This TM-ATM solution is based on GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) software program. MAPS™ can emulate a wide range of telecom protocols including ED-137 Radio, Telephone, and Recorder. The MAPS™ program runs on Windows® operating system and uses the PC’s network interface card to send and receive traffic.

Applications:

Delay measurements for: Push To Talk (PTT), PTT confirmation, PTT release, PTT release confirmation Squelch On/Off End-to-end voice delay for PTT, and Squelch Main/Standby Tx/Rx transfer Main/Standby Tx/Rx transfer confirmation Remote Receiver Mute/ Unmute Remote Receiver Mute/Unmute confirmation

Supports for end-to-end Voice Quality measurement using industry standard ITU algorithms (PESQ and POLQA)

Measure consistency and reliability by doing multiple iterations

Load test the network to achieve the required Peak Busy Hour and Peak Busy Minute loads

Key features:

Centralized control and reporting of the tests

Ability to interface with Analog, TDM and IP based systems

Customize test suite to measure delay and voice quality between Analog and IP networks

Automated tests to run multiple iterations for accuracy and consistency

Timing accuracy using different clock sources – Local clock, GPS, Master, and Slave

Supports audio/tone transmission and recording/tone detection

Up to 32 hardware-based filters for wirespeed filtering

Supports voice detection in IP packets and voice delay calculation

Measured delays for every iteration are logged to CSV file

Display live measurement and load statistics. Test results can be exported to PDF file



