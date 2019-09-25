Glucosinolates Market value to cross $220 million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

North America glucosinolates market revenue is projected to reach over USD 55 million by 2025, on account of growing demand for cancer preventive supplements along with shifting consumer preferences towards healthy food options.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Broccoli extract segment of Germany glucosinolates market may observe consumption at above 390 tons by 2025. Phytochemical derived from broccoli sprouts known as sulphorphane helps in preventing cancer, regulating blood sugar levels, along with reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes. Strong pharmaceutical sector, health conscious consumers along with rapid improvement in distribution channel including e-commerce sector are some of the major factors which are expected to drive regional industry growth.

U.S. cabbage extract market demand from food & beverage applications may witness significant gains over 6% in the forecast period. Red cabbage anthocyanin is used as natural pigment to color food items such as yoghurts, custards, puddings, chewing gum, fruit juice & concentrates, beverage mix, tomato paste and frozen desserts. These extracts provide excellent light stability and processing temperatures along with exhibiting wide array of colors such as purple, orange, red and blue. Increasing demand for bakery, confectionery and dessert items owing to easy affordability and high disposable incomes may boost regional glucosinolates market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4353

Global Glucosinolates Market revenue is poised to cross USD 220 million by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Changing consumer perception towards promoting overall health and wellness shall promote glucosinolates market demand. These products are utilized across various industries for promoting regulatory functions such as antimicrobial & antioxidant properties, inflammation and stress response. Also, they are highly protective against toxic substances which further prevents diseases related to liver, heart and lungs thereby boosting market demand.

Rising demand for high quality cosmetics owing to rising trend of natural products, varying climatic conditions and rapidly aging demographics may drive market demand. These products are rich in antioxidants which improves skin texture through regulating secretion of excess oil along with treating common skin problems such as acne and blackheads. Also, the extracts contain high amount of vitamins, minerals and carotenoids which acts as excellent antioxidants thereby promoting skin health.

Browse key industry insights spread across 270 pages with 435 market data tables and 24 figures & charts from the report, “Glucosinolates Market Size By Extract (Broccoli {Functional food, Dietary supplements, Cosmetics}, Mustard seed {Food & beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals}, Brussel sprouts {Food & beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals}, Cabbage {Food & beverages, Dietary supplements, Cosmetics}), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/glucosinolates-market

Brussel sprout industry demand from pharmaceutical application may witness growth at above 5.5% by 2025. These are rich in fiber, vitamin C & K, antioxidants and omega 3 fatty acids which reduces the prevalence of inflammation causing diseases including diabetes, cancer and heart diseases. Also, these extracts help in regulating blood sugar and insulin levels as they contain alpha-lipoic acid along with managing rheumatoid arthritis, obesity and inflammatory bowel disease. Rising healthcare expenditure and consumer awareness of consuming cruciferous vegetables and its extracts may positively influence market demand.

China mustard seed extract market size should surpass USD 4.5 million by the end of 2025. Rapid growth in nutraceutical industry owing to high purchasing power, consumer preferences towards vitamin and mineral supplements may have a positive impact on the market growth. Ease in procurement of raw materials including mustard seeds for the manufacturing of dietary supplements may further enhance regional market share.

Native Extracts, NutraValley, Seagate Products and Xian Yuensun Biological Co., Ltd, and Jarrow Formulas are major market participants in glucosinolates market. The producers are highly focusing on R&D activities and engaging in collaborations and partnerships to capturing major market share.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4353

Browse Related Reports:

Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market By Application (Bakery, Beverages, Breakfast Cereals & Snacks, Confectionery, Dairy, Dietary Supplements, Meat Products), By Source (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables), By Product (Cellulose, Hemicellulose, Chitin & Chitosan, Lignin, Resistant Starch), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/insoluble-dietary-fibers-market

Plant Protein Ingredients Market for Food Application By Product [Wheat, Soy {Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Textured Soy Protein}, Pea {Pea Protein Concentrate, Pea Protein Isolate, Textured Pea Protein}, Rice {Rice Protein Concentrate, Rice Protein Isolate, Rice Protein Hydrolysate}, Others]), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Clinical Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Bakery, Fortified Food & Beverages, Functional Food & Beverages), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/plant-protein-ingredients-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: [email protected] Web: https://www.gminsights.com Blog: http://express-journal.com/