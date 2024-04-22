Rutherford, NJ, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, today announced that the Company has closed a private placement of securities. The Offering included participation by CEO Paul V. Goode, PhD, as well as other members of the Company’s executive management, Board of Directors, and existing shareholders.

In a transaction exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Company issued 396,825 shares of its common stock at a price of $1.26 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 (the “Offering”). There were no warrants issued and no commissions or brokerage fees paid in connection with the Offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to support its growth initiatives and for general working capital purposes.

The securities described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

# # #

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes. The Company is currently developing a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system for people living with diabetes.

Glucotrack’s CBGM is a long-term, implantable system that continually measures blood glucose levels with a sensor longevity of 2+ years, no on-body wearable component and with minimal calibration. For more information, please visit http://www.glucotrack.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “believe”, “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by the Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack’s results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to Glucotrack’s current and future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]