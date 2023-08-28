Rutherford, NJ, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glucotrack, Inc. (Nasdaq: GCTK) (“Glucotrack” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on glucose monitoring technologies for people with diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that Drinda Benjamin has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing.

Ms. Benjamin has over 20 years of experience in life sciences, with specific focus on commercialization of health technology. Within diabetes, she has past experiences in product development, strategic marketing, and both upstream and downstream marketing in the areas of blood glucose monitoring, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), insulin delivery and closed loop systems. Ms. Benjamin was most recently with Intuity Medical where she developed and executed commercial strategies for a novel integrated blood glucose monitoring system. Prior to this, she led business development, partnership strategy and closed loop system programs for Senseonics, manufacturer of the 1st implantable CGM launched in the US and Europe. She has also held marketing roles with Abbott Diabetes Care and Medtronic Diabetes.

“We are excited that Drinda has joined our growing company in this important leadership role.” said Paul Goode, CEO of Glucotrack. “She brings a wealth of first-hand experience in product and strategic development within the diabetes space, particularly with spot-measurement BGM and implantable CGM. As we continue our product development and prepare for commercialization, we are pleased to have Drinda join to help the company bring our innovative technology to people with diabetes.”

Ms. Benjamin will be responsible for go-to-market strategy, marketing operations, company communications, public relations and market access strategy. “I am thrilled to be a part of the dedicated Glucotrack team.” said Ms. Benjamin. “Innovations in glucose monitoring have significantly improved quality of life for people with diabetes. But there still is an opportunity to build upon current technologies and bring new ones to the millions of people living with diabetes. Glucotrack’s early data shows great promise to deliver on that opportunity.”

Ms. Benjamin earned an M.B.A. from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Princeton University.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), (formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc.) is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes and prediabetes. The Company’s initial product, Glucotrack®, is a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. For more information, please visit and http://www.glucotrack.com.

