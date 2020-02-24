GlueX Returns to Phoenix with Brand Evangelist Guy Kawasaki as Headline Keynote Speaker

IT Glue’s third annual user conference to be held Sept. 27-29, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IT Glue ™, a Kaseya company and the industry standard for IT documentation, today announced that Silicon Valley entrepreneur and former Apple marketing guru, Guy Kawasaki will be the keynote speaker at its annual user conference – GlueX . This year marks the third year for GlueX, which will once again take place in Phoenix, Arizona. The conference will be held at the Westin Kierland Scottsdale from September 27-29, 2020.

GlueX is a premier MSP channel event that brings together the industry’s top thought leaders for three days of evolution, innovation and mastery. Headlining the event is brand evangelist pioneer, Guy Kawasaki. Attendees will get to hear first-hand Kawasaki’s insights from a career in marketing technology along with his work with Steve Jobs during Apple’s early days. Kawasaki’s career includes stints at Motorola, venture capital firms, and now Canva. He served on the Board of the Wikimedia Foundation, and today serves as brand ambassador for Mercedes Benz and chief evangelist for Canva.

“Our third annual user conference is shaping up to be our biggest, most encompassing event yet,” said Holly Pateman, vice president marketing, IT Glue. “With over 750 attendees expected from around the globe, we are thrilled to bring our community together again in Phoenix this September to treat them to three days of the industry’s best business, technical, sales and marketing content to drive greater success for their businesses.”

Additionally this year, attendees can take advantage of:

A session with Gary Pica of TruMethods , the leader in MSP training and solutions

, the leader in MSP training and solutions An IT Glue Admin Level 2 certification course

A Security Xpro certification

A Windows hacking workshop

September will be here before you know it. Early bird registration is still available through March 31. So register for GlueX today at https://www.gluex.co/ .

Event Information

GlueX

September 27-29, 2020

Westin Kierland Scottsdale Arizona

About IT Glue

IT Glue, a Kaseya company, is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Vancouver, Canada that provides a simple and secure IT documentation platform for IT professionals around the globe. The solution allows IT professionals to document applications, devices, passwords and other IT assets centrally and in a standardized manner, enabling critical information to be stored securely yet easily accessible by those who need it, whenever they need it. IT Glue currently has over 8,500 partners in 50+ countries, serving over 150,000 users and 500,000 businesses globally. For more information, visit: https://itglue.com/ and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of complete IT Infrastructure Management Solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and internal IT organizations. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, Rapidfire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to: command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries.