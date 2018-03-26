Glunz & Jensen A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Glunz & Jensen has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 27 March 2018 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010249309 Name: Glunz & Jensen Holding Volume before change: 1,660,000 shares (DKK 33,200,000) Change: 161,309 shares (DKK 3,226,180) Volume after change: 1,821,309 shares (DKK 36,426,180) Subscription price: DKK 41.53 Denomination: DKK 20 Short name: GJ Orderbook ID: 3318

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66