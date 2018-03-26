Glunz & Jensen A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Glunz & Jensen has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect on 27 March 2018 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010249309
|Name:
|Glunz & Jensen Holding
|Volume before change:
|1,660,000 shares (DKK 33,200,000)
|Change:
|161,309 shares (DKK 3,226,180)
|Volume after change:
|1,821,309 shares (DKK 36,426,180)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 41.53
|Denomination:
|DKK 20
|Short name:
|GJ
|Orderbook ID:
|3318
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
