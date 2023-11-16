The increasing prevalence of gluten-related disorders and sensitivity is an important driver shaping the market growth

Rockville , Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global gluten free bread market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% to reach a value of US $1.74 Bn by the end of 2034.

Gluten-free bread is specially made for people with conditions like celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, as they need to avoid gluten found in wheat, barley, and rye. It caters to dietary restrictions and supports digestive health. Different flours like rice or almond are often used, offering diverse flavors and nutrition. Ongoing innovations improve the taste and texture, with various types like sliced loaves and bagels now widely available. Gluten-free bread promotes inclusivity, allowing those with gluten-related issues to enjoy this staple food without compromising their health.

The growth of the gluten-free bread market is driven by an increasing awareness of gluten-related disorders and sensitivities, prompting a rising demand for gluten-free alternatives. Health-conscious consumers, both those with specific dietary requirements and those exploring gluten-reduced diets, contribute to the expansion of this market.

Maintaining strict controls during production to prevent cross-contamination with gluten-containing grains is crucial but can be challenging, as even trace amounts of gluten can impact individuals with gluten-related disorders. Ensuring consistent quality in gluten-free bread products presents a challenge, as the absence of gluten may affect the stability and structure of the final product.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.74 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways:

Europe market share in 2023 is expected to be around 24.3%. However, market share for North America is expected to be around 39%.

Demand for gluten-free bread is projected to soar high in the US and this is due to rising number of gluten intolerant people in the country.

Advanced Gluten-free bread set is expected to rise in demand going forward due to high availability of a variety of products in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Increased awareness of gluten-related disorders, the growing trend of health-conscious diets, and continuous innovations in formulations and wider product availability are driving the industry – Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

Gluten-free bread producers are actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions as a strategic approach to fortify their position in the market and outpace their competitors.

Key participants in this sector comprise General Mills Inc., H.J Heinz Company, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Boulder Brands Inc., Dr. Schar, Bob’s Red Mill, Pamela’s Products, Amy’s Kitchen Inc., and Golden West Specialty Foods. Key companies in the market are focusing on various strategies including M&As to strengthen their market share and gain a competitive edge over other players.

In July 2023, Grupo Bimbo, a prominent multinational food conglomerate headquartered in Mexico, disclosed its collaboration with Zero Carb Company (ZCC), a startup dedicated to revolutionizing everyday food consumption. Together, they are launching a product line of gluten-free bread with zero carbs.

Moreover, in June 2022, Katjes Greenfood, announced the acquisition of Genius foods. The brand had a key presence in the UK, Australia, Germany and US. Through this acquisition, Katjes Greenfood grew its sales of gluten-free products.

Winning strategies

Key players in the market should focus on obtaining recognized gluten-free certifications, ensuring transparency in their labeling and manufacturing processes to instill confidence in consumers with gluten-related disorders.

Creating gluten-free bread with added nutrients or specific functional ingredients is a smart move. It meets consumer demands for bread that not only caters to dietary restrictions but also offers extra health benefits.

Making gluten-free bread using eco-friendly and transparent methods matches what consumers want. This strategy is a winner in the industry, as it meets the demand for environmentally conscious and honest food choices, building a positive brand image.

Competitive Analysis:

In July 2023, Grupo Bimbo, a leading multinational food giant based in Mexico, announced that it had partnered with Zero Carb Company (ZCC), a start-up trying to bring meaningful change in consumers' everyday food consumption to market a zero-carb gluten-free bread product lineup. The partnership also allowed ZCC to explore different geographical markets.

In June 2022, Katjes Greenfood, an investment arm of Katjes Group based in Germany, announced the acquisition of Genius Foods, an Edinburgh-based gluten-free bakery. The brand had a notable market presence in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and the U.S. Katjes. Through this acquisition, Katjes Greenfood grew its sales of gluten-free products.

