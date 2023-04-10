Gluten-free flours Market Research Report: Information by Type (Sorghum, Amaranth, Rice, Oats, Millet, and Others), Category (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based), Region — Global Forecast 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Gluten-Free Flours Market Research Report Information By Type, By Category, By Distribution Channel, And By Region–Market Forecast Till 2030, The Gluten-Free Flours Market industry is projected to reach USD 4111.07 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.04% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

A type of protein called gluten is largely present in grains including rye, barley, wheat, and others. Those who are gluten intolerant may suffer harm from them. The small intestine may become inflamed and develop crypts as a result. In the event of improper ingestion, it may even make customers resistant to gastrointestinal digestion. Thus, there is a rising need for gluten-free flour on a global scale.

These gluten-free flours have a smooth texture and are the ideal substitution for bad flours. they are suitable for baking, sauces, soups, pasta, and even pizza. Those who are following the Mediterranean and ketogenic diets are also strongly advised to use gluten-free flour. Thus, it is projected that the market for gluten-free flours would grow in the upcoming years.

Report Scope:

The major companies of the global gluten-free flours market

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The demand for products without gluten may be growing as a result of a few things. The prevalence of diseases like obesity and diabetes among the world’s population is the most significant of them. No-gluten flours offer a number of health advantages, including improved blood pressure management, diabetes management, weight management, and increased bodily vitality.

People are turning to non-gluten flour as a result of their rising awareness of health issues and the advantages of gluten-free products. As a result, these elements are anticipated to fuel the demand for gluten-free flours.

People all around the world are becoming much more aware and conscientious due to the concern over numerous health conditions. The food products are given more nutritional value by using organic and gluten-free flours. Customers seeking to maintain their health are choosing to healthier organic food options. Also, gluten-free goods are now simply accessible in shops and online marketplaces. So, in the gluten-free flours industry, these variables can present chances for companies that produce no-gluten flour.

Market Limitations

The market for non-gluten flours may be hampered by a few problems. The cost of gluten-free flour is the most significant of these. In the long term, this leads consumers to forego the healthier option and continue using traditional flours. Furthermore, this might prevent the expansion of the worldwide gluten-free industry.

Although the market for gluten-free flour is expanding, some aspects could provide difficulties for the businesses that produce the flour. No-gluten flour is very nutritious, although it does have a sufficient amount of dietary fibres. Hence, it may result in bodily health problems like constipation and digestive difficulties. This could make it difficult for businesses to offer customers the proper goods. And as a result, it can prevent the market from expanding.

Over the projected period, there is expected to be rapid expansion in the global market for gluten-free flours. In the year 2021, the market value was estimated to be around USD 20.91 billion. Because gluten-free flour is so nutrient-rich, it is frequently used in meals like soups and sauces. The market is anticipated to expand quickly during the projected period, with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.04%.

Several grains, including rye, barley, and wheat, often include the protein called gluten. Gluten-free flours are frequently used by those with Celiac disease and gluten allergies. There are various kinds of gluten-free flours available for pasta, sauces, soups, pizza, baking, snacks, and other items.

The flour’s texture also makes it a practical and wholesome option for baked items. These flours are nutrient-dense and high in protein. They also aid in the prevention of disorders like diabetes. As a result, there is a rising global demand for this flour. This is anticipated to drive the market for non-gluten flour to expansion.

Segmentation Overview

The market for gluten-free flours is segmented globally according to factors including category, source, type, and distribution channel. The significant market categories for gluten-free flours are listed below:

By Category, the market is segmented into Organic and Conventional.

By Source, the market is segmented into Cereals and Legumes.

By Type, the market is segmented into Rice, Millet, Amaranth, Oats, Sorghum, and Others.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Store-based, Non-store-based, and E-Commerce.

Regional Analysis:

The gluten-free flours market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world based on region. Mexico, the United States, and Canada make up North America. Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Germany, and other countries are included in the European continent. The same is true for the Asia Pacific region, which also includes Japan, New Zealand, Australia, China, India, and Indonesia.

The gluten-free flour market prediction predicts that among them, the North American region would hold the largest proportion of the worldwide gluten-free flours market. This is due to the high frequency of celiac disease among its patrons and the large number of businesses in the area that produce non-gluten flour. Moreover, gluten-free flour is far healthier and offers users numerous health advantages.

The market for gluten-free flour is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region. This is because processed goods prepared with gluten-free components are becoming more and more popular in the area. Due to the widespread use of non-gluten flour, Europe is likewise anticipated to experience a respectable increase in the next years. The use of gluten-free flour in pasta, snacks, noodles, and bread is becoming more popular in European cuisines.

