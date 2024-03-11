US market for glycated albumin tests to grow 8.7% annually. Personalized medicine in US boosts demand for tests to manage diabetes. Market growth is driven by factors such as the increased number of diabetic patients above the age of 65 years and government initiatives for disease diagnosis. On the other hand, challenges associated with the glycated albumin assay market, like unfavorable reimbursement scenarios, are the major factors restricting market growth

NEWARK, Del, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The glycated albumin assay market is expected to reach US$ 223.9 million by 2024. The market size is expected to reach US$ 504 million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 8.4%. The glycated albumin assay is a test for quantifying glycated albumin in human serum. In diabetic patients, evaluating glucose control over the past few weeks is especially important. This test is useful when the commonly used HbA1c test fails to reflect glycemic control appropriately.

Recent improvements have aimed to improve the accuracy and reliability of glycated albumin readings. This includes developing enzymatic ways to remove endogenous glycated amino acids and peroxide, resulting in more precise readings. New glycated albumin tests have been developed and are traceable to standard reference materials. As a result, laboratories will be able to compare and compare their results.

Glycated albumin is used as a short- to medium-term integrated glycemic control monitor. Being able to represent the last few weeks’ glycemic status makes it a useful tool for tracking diabetic patients’ glycemic control. Researchers have offered different experimental affinity approaches for measuring glycated albumin. These methods are intended to increase the accuracy and reliability of glycated albumin assays, especially in point-of-care testing situations.

Studies have compared glycated albumin to glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) as glycemic management indicators. Glycated albumin has been shown to represent variations in plasma glucose over the short and postprandial periods, offering additional information to HbA1c. Novel solutions for glycated albumin monitoring have been described, along with alternative experimental affinity approaches. These approaches intend to increase the accuracy and reproducibility of glycated albumin readings, particularly in point-of-care testing (POCT) situations.

Enzymatic and immunoassay-based techniques have increased the accuracy and reliability of glycated albumin readings. These approaches provide benefits such as quicker turnaround times, sensitivity to recent glycemic changes, and independence from factors that may affect traditional glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) testing.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2034.

A 13.7% CAGR was recorded between 2019 and 2023 for Japan’s market.

China is expected to achieve a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034.

The type 2 diabetes segment is anticipated to expand at 8.1% CAGR by 2034.

Hospitals & diabetic care centers are expected to show a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period.

“As the healthcare sector grows and research and development investments become increasingly prevalent, they will drive demand for the glycated albumin assay market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Glycated Albumin Assay Market Report Scope:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 223.9 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 504 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 8.4% Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Application

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Weldon Biotech India Private Limited

Hzymes Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Beijing Strong Biotechnologies Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories Inc. (General Atomics)

Abbexa Limited

Biomatik Corporation

Abnova Corporation

Geno Technology Inc.





Competitive Landscape:

Developing strategic partnerships can help enterprises expand output and satisfy consumer demand, which in turn increases revenue and market share. Promoting innovative products and technologies will make them profitable for users in the long run.

Hzymes Biotechnology Co., Ltd.: Hzymes Biotechnology, as the name implies, is most likely involved in the development of enzymes and biotechnological products. They may have experience developing assays for a variety of biomarkers, including glycated albumin.

Hzymes Biotechnology, as the name implies, is most likely involved in the development of enzymes and biotechnological products. They may have experience developing assays for a variety of biomarkers, including glycated albumin. Beijing Strong Biotechnologies, Inc- Beijing Strong Biotechnologies, situated in China, is most likely engaged in biotechnological research and development. They may be developing assays and diagnostic tools, such as those for assessing glycated albumin levels.

Beijing Strong Biotechnologies, situated in China, is most likely engaged in biotechnological research and development. They may be developing assays and diagnostic tools, such as those for assessing glycated albumin levels. Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. (General Atomics)- Diazyme Laboratories specialises in the development and manufacturing of clinical diagnostic reagents. They may have diabetes tests and/or solutions for testing glycated albumin in clinical samples.

Glycated Albumin Assay – Key Segments:

By Application:

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Prediabetes

By End User:

Hospitals & Diabetic Care Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

