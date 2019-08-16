Glycidyl Methacrylate Market worth over USD 250 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. glycidyl methacrylate

The glycidyl methacrylate market valuation by 2025 will go past $250 million-mark with growing demand for architectural coatings from the booming construction industry owing to increasing investment for infrastructure development primarily in Japan, China and India.

This product finds extensive usage in metal coatings owing to its excellent barrier properties, corrosion protection, weatherability and chemical resistance. Growing demand for paints & coatings from the oil & gas industry along with rapid expansion in automotive sector is likely to further promote glycidyl methacrylate market growth.

Manufacturing unit market size from >=97% purity is likely to surpass USD 95 million by 2025 on account of booming electrical & electronics, automotive, food & beverage, chemicals, and metals industries. This material finds extensive usage in the manufacture of polymer coatings & finishes, plastics, food packaging, adhesives, dental and acrylic resins. Expanding middle class, population growth and favorable government initiatives to promote investment should further boost glycidyl methacrylate market revenue.

Global printing ink application market size from <97% purity surpassed USD 2.15 million in 2018 owing to significant population growth and growing demand from packaging & paper media applications. This product is routinely used as a latex binder and adhesive in printing ink production. Booming e-commerce industry, increasing packaged food consumption and rising urbanization should boost market growth.

U.S. glycidyl methacrylate <97% market size from adhesive applications should register gains of about 9.5% up to 2025 pertaining to rising demand for composite joints from aerospace, automotive and consumer packaging industries. This material is ideal for pressure sensitive adhesives on account of its high cohesive strength, softness, rubbery and tacky properties. Significant growth of footwear & textile and electronics industries owing to technological advancement and rising consumer demand should further boost glycidyl methacrylate market size.

China glycidyl methacrylate >=97% market demand from ion exchange resin applications should register over 8.5% gains by the end of the predicted timeframe pertaining to growing demand from chemical processing, wastewater treatment, electronics, power generation and food & beverage industries. This substance is an excellent crosslinking agent which enhances the formation of a network structure with high accessibility of active groups. Rising prevalence of stringent drinking water regulations and growing adoption of nuclear power generation techniques should further boost glycidyl methacrylate market share.

Germany glycidyl methacrylate >=97% market demand from plastics applications witnessed a consumption of over 80 tons in 2018 on account of growing demand from construction, electrical & mechanical engineering and packaging sectors. This product finds widespread usage in the production of various elastomers, plastics and plastic modifiers such as PET, PVC & thermoplastics. The country’s reputation as a major FDI destination for plastics manufacturers and growing energy efficiency trend are likely to fuel market growth.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Dow Chemicals, Kowa American Corporation, Estron Chemical, Zhonglan Industry, and Jindun Chemical are among the major manufacturers in the glycidyl methacrylate market. Several manufacturers have increased their production capacity to meet rising customer demand and attain growth in the high-performance coatings segment.

