The Glycinates Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth Rate Between 2023 and 2033, as the Rising Demand for Chelated Minerals in Food Additives and the Expanding Feed and Personal Care Sectors Continue to Drive Market Growth. FMI Projects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% During the Forecast Period 2023 to 2033.

NEWARK, Del, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The glycinates market is expected to increase from US$ 1305.74 million in 2023 to US$ 2338.37 million by 2033. Glycinates Market Segmented By types formed by different chemical treatment such as protein digest-mineral glycinates, zinc glycinates, manganese glycinates, magnesium glycinates, copper glycinates, calcium glycinates, boron glycinates, cobalt glycinates, selenium glycinates, chromium glycinates, iodine glycinates, and molybdenum glycinates.

Increased Demand for Nutrient-Dense Foods

Glycolates are in high demand due to the increased demand for nutrient-dense foods. Factors driving the industry growth are:

Increased mineral scarcity in the population, particularly in emerging economies such as Brazil.

Rising demand for chelated minerals in food additives.

Tightening limitations on the use of antibiotics in livestock feed are also driving the business.

Glycinates are commonly used as dietary supplements to strengthen bones and enhance the immune system. The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries’ demand for healthy and natural food additives, as well as rising consumer awareness of skincare products containing natural ingredients such as magnesium glycinate, drive glycinates market growth further.

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16927

The global increase in demand for nutrient-rich food items is one of the key factors driving the growth of the glycinates market. A few more factors that bolster market growth include:

Businesses focused on the development and commercialization of manganese glycinate, which may be used to treat manganese deficiency in consumers.

An increase in consumer awareness of precision nutrition approaches.

The growth in mineral deficiency among individuals as a result of an unbalanced lifestyle, and significant demand from the supplement and preventive healthcare product businesses, are also having an impact on the market.

Increased urbanisation, a change in consumer lifestyle, a growing population, an increase in disposable money, and the expansion of the feed and personal care sectors benefit the glycinates industry further.Morever,, throughout the projection period of 2021 to 2031, improvements to the manufacturing process and the introduction of improved items might give market participants profitable opportunities.

White muscle disease can be caused by a deficiency of selenium. The mineral chromium glycinate is used to boost stressed cattle’s growth rate and immune response. Molybdenum glycinate is an animal nutritional supplement used to treat molybdenum insufficiency. Glycinates are occasionally used in the production of wine since they not only contain yeast but also provide necessary nutrients.

Key Companies Profiled Glycinates Market

BASF, Aditya Chemicals, Solvay, Dunstan Nutrition, Clariant, Pancosma SA, Pharmavit, Jost Chemical Co., UNO VETCHEM, Innospec, PAT IMPEX Chemicals India, and others.

Key Points from the Glycinates Market

Globally increasing demand for pharmaceuticals/nutraceuticals, food additives, feed additives, and personal care items has a direct impact on the growth of glycinates.

The market size is anticipated to be US$ 1305.74 million in 2023.

Glycinates market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific dominated the glycinates market.

Talk with our analyst and get the complete information of report now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16927

Key Developments in the Glycinates Market

September 2019 – BASF SA, a chemical business based in Germany, announced the acquisition of Isobionics, a prominent biotechnology company focusing on natural flavors and fragrances. The agreement enabled BASF to expand its product range to meet the rising demand for natural ingredients.

November 2017 – BASF SE, a German chemical business, announced a collaboration with Vital Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., an Indian main maker of veterinary formulations and vitamin premixes. The collaboration is likely to result in a new product for the South Asian feed market, particularly India.

BASF Animal Nutrition introduced a new glycinates product range in August 2014. The iron, copper, manganese, and zinc glycinate series line is intended for use in a variety of premixes, minerals, and mixed feeds.

In July 2022, Avitech Nutrition introduced Performins, an organic blend of Glycinates to the market. The most widespread application has been in animal feeds, where it functions as an enhancer.

In January 2022, OHMG, a U.K.-based company, announced the debut of the world’s first magnesium blend drink. This drink contains three types of glycinates: magnesium threonate, magnesium citrate, and magnesium glycinate, which function as a de-stress cure to reduce tension and anxiety levels.

Key Segments

Glycinates Market by Type:

Magnesium glycinate

Calcium glycinate

Zinc glycinate

Iron glycinate

Copper glycinate

Manganese glycinate

Sodium glycinate

Glycinates Market by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Glycinates Market by Application:

Animal feed

Pharmaceutical/nutraceutical

Food & beverage

Cosmetics & personal care

Glycinates Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

View Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glycinates-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Glycinates Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends (TOC Continue…)

For More Information or Customization Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16927

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Low Sodium Sea Salt Market Size: The low sodium sea salt market is forecast to exhibit steady growth, with its overall valuation reaching US$ 106.6 Mn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), low sodium sea salt sales are expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Sodium Citrate Dihydrate Market Share: The sodium citrate dihydrate market is expected to record a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Sodium Reduction Ingredients Market Value: The global sodium Reduction Ingredients Market is having good traction in the market and is estimated to have a market value of USD 5,500 Million in the year 2022 which is estimated to show promising growth by registering a CAGR of 5.8% reaching a significant market value of USD 9,665.4 Million in the forecast year of 2022 to 2032.

Calcium Gluconate Market Trends: The global calcium gluconate market is estimated at US$ 92.2 Million. The market is likely to reach nearly US$ 178.34 Million by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Prebiotic Ingredients Market Demand: The prebiotic ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.6 Bn in 2022. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach a valuation of USD 18 Bn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 10.5% for 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube