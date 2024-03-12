Surgical equipment often demands polyglycolic acid on a larger level. The main reason behind this is the low toxicity of the said acid. Due to this, the health of the patient is not affected. Due to the acid’s lower toxicity, cleansing becomes easier, and the patient does not feel irritation from the acid.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The market valuation of the Global glycolic acid market was measured in 2021, which accounted for about US$ 340 million. However, the forecast at market valuation by the end of 2031 is US$ 683.5 million with a moderate CAGR of 7.23%. This market advancement is subjected to various industrial forces acting positively on the subject market.

The food and beverage industry requires extensive cleaning of their equipment. The main reason behind this is to avoid food contamination due to germs. The glycolic acid helps the market to achieve the same with its easy solubility in a wide range of solvents. Thus, this proves to be the fundamental market driver for the subject market.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1462

The glycolic acid has positive effects on the texture of the skin. Apart from this, the cleaning efficacy exhibited by glycolic acid is more than any other solvent. Therefore, the cosmetic industry finds various applications, which creates a significant market force.

Due to the cleansing capacity of glycolic acid, 70% glycolic acid has come in demand and can be used to clean various air conditioners, electric plant pipes, boilers, and much more. Due to this surge in demand, positive market forces are experienced by the market under consideration, helping it grow.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The global glycolic acid market can be segmented broadly into two categories. Based on the grade of the acid used, the most widely used grade is 70% glycolic acid.

Glypure 99 is the high-purity cosmetic grade glycolic acid used in various cosmetic products due to the high concentration of acid. It helps to clean the pores of the skin more effectively. Moreover, this grade of acid is more popular in dermatological skin care products, as many of these products require low water content, which is available in the acid.

Based on application, the healthcare sector vastly occupies the market segment. Various surgical instruments are cleaned with the help of glycolic acid.

Similar to the healthcare sector, various industrial instruments are also cleaned with the help of acid; therefore, the popularity of concentrated acid in the industry can be explained.

Various continents govern the Global glycolic acid market. However, Asia Pacific secures about 32.6% of the total market share. Due to this, it proves to be the largest market shareholder in the industry.

Due to the rising cosmetic market in North America, the demand for glycolic acid is higher in this region. About 30.1% of the entire market share is secured by the area.

The European continent also proves to be a significant contributor to the market. About 26% of the entire market share is secured by Europe.

In August 2019, Phibro Animal Health acquired Osprey Biotechnics. This strategic move helped the organization to innovate microbial products.

In February 2021, the French government subsidized METabolic EXplorer (METEX) with US $ 10.12, which helped the business establish and run a glycolic acid plant in France.

Chemours Company CC introduced Glyclean D in November 2021, which was designed specially as a disinfectant in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global glycolic acid market contains fierce competition. Out of different organizations, Phibro Animal Health Corporation offers a wide range of vaccines, nutritional specialties, and many other products.

CABB Group GmbH operates in many verticals, including fine chemicals and custom manufacturing. The organization manufactures many acid chlorides, monochloroacidic acids, their derivatives, and thermoset additives.

Avid Organics produces various amino acids, disinfectants, carboxylic acids, and esters. This product portfolio helps the organization to operate under multiple verticals.

The Chemours Company

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

CABB Group GmbH

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

CrossChem LP

Avid Organics

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Water Chemical Co. Ltd

Hebei Chengxin Co. Ltd

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Saanvi Corp

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1462

Market Segmentation

Grade

≤68%

70%

≥99

Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others (Including Nail Care, Dental Care)

Plant Growth Stimulation

Food Flavoring & preservation

PGA Manufacturing

Cleaning Agents

Household

Industrial

Institutional

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Leather Dyeing & Tanning

Others (including Biomedical & Drug Delivery and Gas Barrier Packaging)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Enhance Your Business Now! Acquire Market Insights – Access the Report Now:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1462<ype=S

Go through further research published by Transparency Market Research:

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market – Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 734.8 Mn By 2031

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market – Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 7.04 Bn By 2031



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: