Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, etc., technological advancements in pharmaceutical industry, and increasing research activities in the field of biotechnology to study the glycans are factors expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for the global glycomics market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global glycomics market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 3.1 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for glycomics is expected to close at US$ 1.24 billion.

The increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases is anticipated to revive the growth of the global glycomics market. The market is expected to witness abundant growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The increasing presence of pharmaceutical companies and research institutes to boost the drug discovery and development sector drives the global glycomics market.

Advancements in this field have played a significant role in drug investigation during the coronavirus pandemic. Technological advancements in biotechnology, investments in R&D activities to study glycans or polysaccharides, and increasing applications in disease diagnostics create revenue opportunities in the global market.

Glycomics plays a crucial role in understanding the glycan structures associated with various diseases, making it instrumental in the development of personalized medicine. Glycomics is essential in drug discovery as glycans are involved in various biological processes and can be targets for therapeutic intervention. Understanding glycan structures is crucial for developing novel drugs.

Glycan biomarkers have the potential to serve as diagnostic tools for various diseases. The growing interest in identifying and utilizing glycan biomarkers for disease detection drives the glycomics market.

Growing awareness among researchers and healthcare professionals about the importance of glycomics has led to increased adoption of glycomics techniques in various research and clinical applications.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the glycomics market was valued at US$ 1.1 billion

Based on application, the oncology segment dominated the global glycomics market during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, the enzymes segment accounted for a major share of the global glycomics market, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Glycomics Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Technological advancements in analytical techniques, such as mass spectrometry and chromatography, have enhanced the capabilities of glycomics research, allowing for more accurate and comprehensive analysis of complex glycan structures.

Glycomics Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share in the glycomics market Growing interest in glycomics research in countries like China, Japan, and India. Increasing investments in biotechnology and life sciences drive market demand in the region.

The United States and Canada are prominent contributors to the glycomics market. Presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies engaged in glycomics research. Significant government funding for life sciences research drives market demand in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global glycomics market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies

Major companies profiled in the global glycomics market report are

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Asparia Glycomics

Bruker Corporation

Canadian Glycomics Network (GLYCONET)

Glyco Expression Technologies, Inc.

Glycodiag

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

RayBiotech, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vector Laboratories

Glyde Bio, Inc.

Key Developments in the Glycomics Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a major player in the life sciences industry, providing a range of products and services for glycomics research, including mass spectrometry and chromatography solutions.

Agilent is known for its analytical instrumentation and has a significant presence in the glycomics market. The company offers tools for glycan analysis, including liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry systems.

Waters Corporation specializes in analytical technologies, and its products are widely used in glycomics research. The company’s offerings include liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry platforms.

Bruker is a leading provider of scientific instruments, including those used in glycomics research. The company offers solutions for nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and mass spectrometry.

Glycomics Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Enzymes

Glycosidases

Glycosyltransferases

Neuraminidases

Sialyltransferases

Others

Instruments

Antibody Arrays

HPLC

Lectin Arrays

MALDI-TOF

Other Glycomics Instruments

Kits

Glycan Labeling Kits

Glycan Purification Kits

Glycan Release Kits

Others

Reagents

Glycoproteins

Monosaccharides

Oligosaccharides

Others

Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Oncology

Immunology

Others

End User

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

