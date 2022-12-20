Turkey has been added to the current responsibilities of Ozgur Ozvardar, General Manager and Vice President of Verifone’s MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Ozvardar will be managing all the operations for the company in Turkey.

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verifone, the global FinTech leader and end-to-end payment and commerce solutions provider to the world’s best-known retail brands, major financial institutions, and directly to more than 600,000 merchants alike, today announced the assignment of Ozgur Ozvardar as the head of operations for Turkey. Ozvardar, who had been serving as General Manager and Vice President responsible for the Middle East and North Africa region since 2013, was named to lead Verifone’s Turkish operations as of December 8, 2022.

Ozvardar joined Verifone in 2008 as the Customer Manager responsible for Turkey Banking and started to work as General Manager and Vice President responsible for the Middle East and North Africa region in 2013. In addition to managing the company’s activities in key, dynamic regions like MENA, Ozvardar has successfully led multiple Verifone divisions, ensuring strategic growth and smooth functioning of operations throughout his time with the fintech leader. In his new role, Ozvardar will also be responsible for the development and transformation of Verifone Turkey.

“I am very honored and proud to add the management of Turkish operations to my role as General Manager and Vice President for Middle East and North Africa. I am also very excited to lead change in this continuously evolving market. I will be working very closely with our clients to leverage a customer-centric approach throughout our solutions,” Mr. Ozvardar said.

With the addition of Turkey to his sphere of responsibility, Ozvardar will serve as the General Manager and Vice President responsible for Verifone Turkey, Middle East and North Africa.

Turkey is one of Verifone’s fastest-growing markets in the region. The company is the choice provider for merchants, small and large, aiming to optimize customer journeys and streamline payment experiences. Businesses from retail and hospitality to petro verticals employ Verifone hardware and software solutions in Turkey, with over 1 million of the fintech leader’s devices being used in location, allowing shoppers to seamlessly conclude transactions. Verifone’s comprehensive payment suite supports merchants in leveraging payments as an expansion driver in competitive markets.

Ozgur Ozvardar graduated from Galatasaray High School and then attended Bogazici University, where he received his degree from the Department of Business Administration. Afterward, he began his professional career as a sales specialist at Yunsa.

Ozvardar joined Verifone in 2008 as the Account Manager responsible for banking in Turkey. In 2010, Ozvardar started to work as a sales manager. He rose quickly and was given the responsibility for the North Africa region shortly thereafter. In 2013, he became the General Manager and Vice President responsible for the Middle East and North Africa region.

Verifone is a FinTech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world’s best-known retail brands and major financial institutions, as well as directly to more than 600,000 merchants. We enable omnichannel commerce, revolutionizing selling for vendors and building personalized, flexible and innovative journeys for shoppers and buyers across the world. With a growing footprint of over 35 million devices in 150+ countries, businesses choose Verifone for its global scale, local capabilities, omnichannel prowess and solution flexibility.

