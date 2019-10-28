General Motors Co , Toyota Motor Corp , Hyundai Motor Co , Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and other major automakers are siding with the Trump administration in its bid to bar California from setting its own fuel efficiency rules or zero-emission vehicles requirements.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- GM, Toyota, Fiat Chrysler back Trump on California emissions challenge - October 28, 2019
- Democrats set Thursday vote on House path to Trump impeachment probe - October 28, 2019
- Getty fire threatens posh L.A. homes as blaze in California wine country rages on - October 28, 2019