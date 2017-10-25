Breaking News
Home / Top News / GMO Internet’s Bitcoin Mining Business Launches Token Sale (ICO) for the Sales of Next-Generation Mining Boards

GMO Internet’s Bitcoin Mining Business Launches Token Sale (ICO) for the Sales of Next-Generation Mining Boards

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GMO Internet’s (https://ir.gmo.jp/en/) Bitcoin mining business will launch a token sale (ICO) in 2018, the purpose of which is to sell next-generation mining boards. We will issue tokens as a method to buy next-generation mining boards.

GMO Internet’s Bitcoin mining business

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) mining business requires computers enabling highly sophisticated and intensive computation and also requires securing stable power supply to operate and cool the computers. Accordingly, GMO Internet is currently preparing to provide the following with an aim to enter the Bitcoin mining business.

  1. We will use cutting-edge 7 nm process technology for chips to be used in the mining process, and are currently working on its research and development with our alliance partner having semiconductor design technology to realize high performance computer for mining. It will be possible to reduce power consumption compared to the existing mining machines with the same performance, and achieve a computational performance of 10TH/s per chip.
  2. In terms of power supply, we will operate a next-generation mining center utilizing plentiful renewable energy in Northern Europe, and secure clean and inexpensive power supply, which will allow us to control the costs of operating facilities. After preparing the facilities, we will launch the mining based on ready-made mining computers by December 31, 2017, which will lead to the full-scale entry into the Bitcoin mining business.

After the launch of the Bitcoin mining business, we will also sell our own next-generation mining boards.

Launching token sale for the sales of next-generation mining boards

GMO Internet’s Bitcoin mining business will launch a token sale (ICO) in 2018, planning the sales of next-generation mining boards.

We will consider properly the laws and regulations that are applicable to us under the current legislation including Payment Services Act and the Financial Instrument and Exchange Act, and will be conscious of the protection of token purchasers and stakeholders’ profits when designing the token sale.

Press Inquiries
GMO Internet Group
Group Public / Investor Relations
TEL: +81-3-5456-2695
Email: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.