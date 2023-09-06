GMP Consumables Market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for high-quality pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2023, the GMP consumables market is expected to be worth US$ 2.17 billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 4.33 billion by 2033, expanding at a 6.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The GMP consumables market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. Factors driving this growth include the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, advancements in biotechnology and personalized medicine, and the rising emphasis on quality control and regulatory compliance.

Continued advancements in biotechnology, automation, and materials science contribute to the development of innovative GMP consumables. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to introduce advanced and user-friendly products that improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure product quality. Technological innovations are expected to drive the market’s growth.

The GMP consumables market is highly competitive, with companies focusing on product innovation, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and customer service. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development activities to introduce advanced, user-friendly, and sustainable consumables. Partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions are common strategies employed by companies to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios.

Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and EMA (European Medicines Agency), maintain strict guidelines for pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control processes. Compliance with these regulations necessitates the use of GMP consumables that ensure product safety and consistency. The focus on quality control and regulatory compliance is expected to drive the demand for GMP consumables in the market.

Key Takeaways from the GMP Consumables Market:

The GMP consumables industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2033, increasing at a 5.6% CAGR .

by 2033, increasing at a . The GMP consumables industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 217.9 million , expanding at a CAGR of 5.0% by 2033.

, expanding at a by 2033. During the forecast period, the GMP consumables industry in China is expected to reach a market value of US$ 241.7 million , securing a 7.2% CAGR .

, securing a . The GMP consumables industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 180.4 million by 2033, increasing at a 6.3% CAGR .

by 2033, increasing at a . South Korea’s GMP consumables industry is predicted to achieve a market value of US$ 55.9 million , rising at an 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

, rising at an during the forecast period. With a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033, the cleanroom cleaning chemicals segment is expected to dominate the GMP consumables industry.

from 2023 to 2033, the cleanroom cleaning chemicals segment is expected to dominate the GMP consumables industry. With a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033, the biopharmaceutical industry is expected to dominate the GMP consumables industry.

“Cell therapy and drug development is a complex and cost-intensive process. Moreover, implementing stringent government regulations regarding cell therapy usage is anticipated to limit the market’s growth.”—opines a research analyst at FMI.

How Does the Competition Look in the GMP Consumables Market?

The GMP consumables sector is a very competitive one, with many firms fighting for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics & GE Healthcare Life Sciences, among other companies.

The main companies are investing extensively in R&D to develop creative and revolutionary remedies with improved dependability, affordability, and effectiveness. In order to meet changing manufacturers’ expectations, they are also concentrating on extending their range of consumables and bolstering their distribution strategies.

The industry is seeing an increase in the use of tactical alliances and partnerships with other businesses, which allow partners to capitalize on one another’s advantages and increase their market power.

Leading firms use consolidation and mergers to strengthen their market position and gain entry into new markets. The sector is expanding significantly in developing economies, particularly in India and China.

Major companies are expanding their distribution networks and building regional production facilities to strengthen their presence in these areas. They are also concentrating on offering GMP consumables that are affordable to industries in these markets in order to obtain a competitive edge.

Top Players in the GMP Consumables Market:

BioClean gloves

Kimberly Clark KimTech gloves

CT International gloves

QRP gloves Inc.

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

EMD Millipore

VWR International

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Key Developments in the GMP Consumables Market:

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set to increase the size of its local medical device assembly facility and add more than 100 local employments, aiming to invest $40 million.

Segmentation Analysis of the GMP Consumables Market:

By Product:

Clean Room Cleaning Chemicals

Specialized Sterility Assurance Products

Sterile Coveralls

Cleanroom Gloves

Lint Free Alcohol Wipes

Disinfectants

Others

By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Industry

Research & Academic Institutes

Medical Devices Manufacturers

Food Processing Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

