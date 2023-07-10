BROOKFIELD, Conn., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Go Green Global Technologies Corp., “Go Green” (OTC: GOGR), an innovator of water and fuel technology solutions, announces that as of April 25, 2023, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Patent No. 11,634,344 titled, “Apparatus and Method for Treating Substances Using Asymmetric-Vector Electrical Fields”. This patent is granted through 2041, providing protection for Go Green’s proprietary Sonical™ technology for the treatment of water and fuel.

“As pioneers of the pulsed-power technology sector, we are pleased to have been issued this patent for the latest version of our Sonical™ technology. With patent coverage in the U.S., we can now move forward comfortably with our plans to begin manufacturing and distribution in the very near future.” said Danny Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Go Green Global Technologies Corp. He further stated, “the Go Green team is also developing its global market strategy to further patent the Sonical™ technology internationally.”

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

