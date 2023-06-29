BROOKFIELD, Conn., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Go Green Global Technologies Corp., “the Company” “Go Green” (OTC: GOGR), an innovator of water and fuel technology solutions, announced today the payoff of $300,000.00 of institutional financing in March of 2023 and a new round of financing in May of 2023.

The first round of capital was deployed in February of 2022, primarily used to bring the Company to current financial standing and set up our manufacturing facility in Brookfield, CT. Go Green paid off the principle of the loan in March of 2022, and the same institutional investor financed another round in May of 2023. This latest capital has been deployed to undergo a year end audit for 2022, begin the drafting of an S1 registration statement and to finance the Company’s patent application fees to shore up its intellectual property.

“We are pleased to be a company that attracts institutional investors and look forward to developing these relationships with our current partners and other investors in the future. Go Green is moving forward in the roll-out of the latest version of its proprietary Sonical™ technology and we are excited for the development of our sales and marketing divisions,” said CEO, Dan Bishop. COO Corrine Couch notes that, “The capital we have received in the last year has allowed us to move forward with our operations and develop our internal administration to ensure that Go Green is a well-oiled machine from a public market standpoint.”

About the Company:

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. is an innovative publicly traded U.S. company that provides industry-disruptive technology for a variety of water and fuel use applications. Utilizing the proprietary Sonical™ device for both non-chemical water treatment and fuel combustion, Go Green provides global solutions for the automotive, transportation, maritime and railway industries. The company is a pioneer and leader in the emerging Pulsed-Power technology sector. Since inception, the company has focused on technologies that lead to a cleaner and more efficient planet.

Safe Harbor Statement: The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.