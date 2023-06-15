The global goat cheese market size was worth around USD 5.72 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8.64 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.29 between 2023 and 2030, as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The goat cheese market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing population across the globe.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Goat Cheese Market Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global goat cheese market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5.72 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.29% and is anticipated to reach over USD 8.64 billion by 2030.

The report analyzes the global goat cheese market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the goat cheese industry.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/goat-cheese-market





Goat Cheese Market Overview:

Goat cheese is a popular cuisine that has been a part of several diet cultures across the globe for centuries. This form of cheese is made of goat’s milk instead of cow’s milk, which is a more traditional raw form of cheese and is consumed by a large segment of consumers. Milk once collected from goats is first coagulated by heating and combining it with starter cultures and rennet. Coagulation refers to the process of transforming liquid milk into a solid curd. The curds are then transferred to molds or baskets to allow further draining of whey. After draining, the goat cheese is often lightly salted to enhance flavor, improve shelf life, and aid in the preservation process. Depending on the type of goat cheese being produced, it may undergo an aging process.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the goat cheese market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.29% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Goat Cheese market size was worth around US$ 5.72 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 8.64 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The goat cheese market is likely to reach at a substantial growth rate owing to the growing population all over the globe

Based on flavor segmentation, tangy & tart was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on form segmentation, soft cheese was the leading form in 2022

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global goat cheese market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global goat cheese market include;

Montchevre

Belle Chevre

Vermont Creamery

Cypress Grove

Capriole

Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery

Meyenberg Goat Milk Products

Goat Lady Dairy

Woolwich Dairy

Haystack Mountain Goat Dairy

Laura Chenel’s

Stickney Hill Dairy

Avalanche Cheese Company

Vermont Butter & Cheese Creamery

Coach Farm

Pure Luck Farm and Dairy

Drake Family Farms

Celebrity Goat Dairy

Beltane Farm

Carr Valley Cheese

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/goat-cheese-market

Market Growth Factors:

The global goat cheese market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for specialty and artisanal products, including cheese and its various forms. Goat cheese has become an integral part of food products for this growing set of consumers mainly driven by the high demand for unique, high-quality, and locally sourced products. In addition to this, the several health benefits associated with the consumption of goat cheese are also crucial to industry expansion. It is perceived to be healthier than cow’s milk cheese. Goat cheese has a lesser quantity of lactose and hence is a suitable alternative for people with lactose intolerance.

Furthermore, it is also considered a high source of crucial nutrients such as calcium, vitamins, and minerals and hence has higher appeal to consumers who are health conscious. In addition to this, the rising number of players entering the goat cheese market, both at domestic and international levels could assist with higher growth. These players have adopted excellent marketing strategies to create a dedicated consumer segment. By promoting factors such as unique qualities, nutritional benefits, culinary applications, and using locally sourced milk, these industry players have tapped into emerging markets that could contribute to industry expansion.

Restraining Factors:

The global goat cheese industry also suffers from major growth restraints. One such issue is the higher price sensitivity of goat cheese as compared to cow milk cheese due to the limited availability of raw materials. Furthermore, the industry continues to face tough competition from cheese made out of cow’s milk. Other factors such as lack of familiarity, difficulty in developing a taste for goat cheese, and relatively less option availability could also result in loss of revenue.

Opportunities & Challenges:

Increasing investment in product innovation and diversification could provide growth opportunities while the production cost may challenge market growth.

Goat Cheese Market: Segmental Analysis

The global goat cheese market is segmented based on flavor, type, distribution channel, form, and region.

Based on flavor, the global market segments are tangy & tart, and earthy.

Based on type, the global market segments are unprocessed and processed. The goat cheese industry witnessed the highest growth in the unprocessed segment. It should be consumed within a short time once produced. Cheese is known for its tangy flavors and is widely used in salads, sandwiches, pastas, and dips. Processed goat cheese generally undergoes a maturation process which can range from a few weeks to several months. During the maturation process, the cheese is allowed to develop a more complex flavor profile and includes deeper, nuttier, and sometimes tangy or earthy notes. They are commonly enjoyed on cheese platters, paired with wine, or used in cooking for added richness and depth. As indicated by studies, a goat in its prime can produce up to 6 to 8 pounds of milk every day.

Based on distribution channel, the global market segments are online retailers, modern trade, convenience stores, and others.

Based on form, the goat cheese industry divisions are ripened cheese, soft cheese, semi-soft cheese, aged cheese, and firm cheese. The highest revenue was generated from the soft cheese segment. They are typically unrepented and produce a more spreadable texture. They are often mild in flavor. Aged goat cheeses are also popular. These variants are allowed to mature for a longer time. On the other hand, firm cheese showcases a dense texture thus offering a substantial bite. Firm goat cheeses are well-suited for grating and slicing. Ripened cheese includes items such as bloomy rind cheeses, washed rind cheeses, and blue-veined cheeses. The ripening period of goat cheese ranged between 60 to 90 days.

Browse Complete Report Here | Goat Cheese Market By Flavor (Tangy & Tart And Earthy), By Type (Unprocessed And Processed), By Distribution Channel (Online Retailers, Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, And Others), By Form (Repined Cheese, Soft Cheese, Semi-Soft Cheese, Aged Cheese, And Firm Cheese), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Regional Analysis:

Europe is projected to lead the global goat cheese market owing to the high production rate of cheese, in general, in several European territories such as the Netherlands, France, Spain, and Greece. Europe has long been considered the main region for tourists across the globe who wish to enjoy several types of cuisines. The food sector determines a large portion of the region’s tourism industry. Furthermore, France is one of the world’s largest producers of some of the most expensive forms of cheese including the goat milk variant. These factors are likely to boost the regional market.

In North America, the growth is mainly due to the growing rate of the regional food & beverage industry since Canada and the US are home to some of the largest companies operating in the sector. The rising rate of strategic partnerships undertaken by these companies to enter new markets by collaborating with e-commerce companies and domestic players could further create higher growth opportunities.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.72 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 8.64 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.29% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Montchevre, Belle Chevre, Vermont Creamery, Cypress Grove, Capriole, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Meyenberg Goat Milk Products, Goat Lady Dairy, Woolwich Dairy, Haystack Mountain Goat Dairy, Laura Chenel’s, Stickney Hill Dairy, Avalanche Cheese Company, Vermont Butter & Cheese Creamery, Coach Farm, Pure Luck Farm and Dairy, Drake Family Farms, Celebrity Goat Dairy, Beltane Farm, Carr Valley Cheese, Saputo Inc., Lactalis Group, Emmi Group, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, and Groupe Bel. Segments Covered By Flavor, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Form, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7252

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2021, Laura Chenel, a dominant producer and supplier of fresh goat cheese for retail and restaurant applications, announced the launch of a fresh range of 4 oz. Logs, a replacement to the original 3.5 oz. Medallion Collection, in several flavors

In July 2022, Kase, an Indian artisan cheese manufacturer, partnered with two local pastoralists from the Gujarat state of India to produce goat cheese and supply sheep milk

The global goat cheese market is segmented as follows:

By Flavor

Tangy & Tart

Earthy

By Type

Unprocessed

Processed

By Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Others

By Form

Repined Cheese

Soft Cheese

Semi-Soft Cheese

Aged Cheese

Firm Cheese

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/goat-cheese-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is goat cheese?

Which key factors will influence goat cheese market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the goat cheese market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the goat cheese market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the goat cheese market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the goat cheese market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Hemp Milk Market By Product (Plain, Low-Sugar, Sweetened Flavor, and Unsweetened Flavored) and by Distribution Channel (Supermarket Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarket Stores, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hemp-milk-market

By Product (Plain, Low-Sugar, Sweetened Flavor, and Unsweetened Flavored) and by Distribution Channel (Supermarket Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarket Stores, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2026: Milk Chocolate Market by Form (Bar, Candies, Chocolate Coated Nuts, Chocolate Chips, and Others), by Nature (Organic and Conventional), by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics), and by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Business-To-Business, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, and Other Retail Formats): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/milk-chocolate-market

by Form (Bar, Candies, Chocolate Coated Nuts, Chocolate Chips, and Others), by Nature (Organic and Conventional), by Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics), and by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Business-To-Business, E-Commerce, Specialty Retail, and Other Retail Formats): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025: Coconut Milk Products Market By Product Type (Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk Powder And Others), by Application (Food and Beverage Processing, Cosmetics and Personal care, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements), and by Geography: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/coconut-milk-products-market

By Product Type (Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk Powder And Others), by Application (Food and Beverage Processing, Cosmetics and Personal care, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements), and by Geography: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026: Organic Milk Powder Market Report by Type (Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder and others (Buttermilk Powder and Fat-Filled Milk Powder)) and by Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/organic-milk-powder-market

by Type (Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder and others (Buttermilk Powder and Fat-Filled Milk Powder)) and by Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics and Personal Care): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026: A2 Milk Market – By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Nature (Conventional and Organic), By Application (Dairy Products, Infant Formula, Milk & Milk-Based Beverages, and Bakery & Confectionery), By Packaging (Plastic Bottles & Pouches, Glass Bottles, Cans, and Carton Packaging), By Distribution Channel (B2C and B2B), and By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/a2-milk-market

By Form (Powder and Liquid), By Nature (Conventional and Organic), By Application (Dairy Products, Infant Formula, Milk & Milk-Based Beverages, and Bakery & Confectionery), By Packaging (Plastic Bottles & Pouches, Glass Bottles, Cans, and Carton Packaging), By Distribution Channel (B2C and B2B), and By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: Nonfat Dry Milk Market – By Product Type (High-Heat, Low-Heat, and Medium-Heat), By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Nutritional Supplements, and Dairy Blends), and By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/nonfat-dry-milk-market

By Product Type (High-Heat, Low-Heat, and Medium-Heat), By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Nutritional Supplements, and Dairy Blends), and By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: Milk Fat Fractions Market – by Product (High Melting Fractions, Medium Melting Fractions, Low Melting Fractions), Form (Solid, Liquid), Technology (Short-Path Distillation, Supercritical Fluid Extraction, Solvent Fractionation, Dry Fractionation), Application (Nutritional and Nutraceuticals, Cold Spreadable Butter, Confectionery, Bakery, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/milk-fat-fractions-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 7768 006 007

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on – LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube