The global goat milk powder market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 3.32 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Seed + Mill, Laloo’s Ice Cream, Blue Ridge Soap Shed, Goat Milk Stuff, Bend Soap Company, Mast Brothers, Zotter Chocolates, Billy Goat Stuff, Bubs Organic, Keytone Dairy Corporation Limited, Mt. Capra, Shaanxi Guanshan DairyCo. Ltd., Shaanxi RedstarMeiling Dairy Co. Ltd., CapriLac, The Good Goat Milk Company, and others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Goat Milk Powder Market By Product Type (Skimmed Milk Powder, Full Cream Milk Powder), By End-products (Infant & Follow-On Formula, Cheese, Dietary Supplements, Yogurt, Chocolate, Others), By Distribution Channels (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Medical & Pharmacy Stores, Others), and By Region – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Goat Milk Powder Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.2% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3.32 billion by 2028.”

The report analyzes the Goat Milk Powder market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global Goat Milk Powder market.

Goat Milk Powder Market Overview:

Goat milk powder is prepared after the evaporation and drying of goat milk. The cream of goat’s milk is first skimmed and then dried. The goat milk powder finds its uses in yogurt and cheese making, baby food, ice cream, chocolates, and food for older people. Goat milk powder derives its benefits from goat milk, which is highly nutritious because it contains many essential vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin D, folic acid, and minerals like sodium, potassium, iron, and calcium. It also contains vital amino acids, fats, good cholesterol, and protein. This helps lower blood pressure levels, improve metabolism, maintain good heart health, improve nerve function, and increase the growth of good stomach bacteria.

Goat milk is also considered a super-food that can increase blood platelet count in patients with dengue fever. Furthermore, it can help with magnesium deficiency, anemia, asthma, and skin and digestive system disease.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/goat-milk-powder-market

(A sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

About 215+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the goat milk powder market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.2% between 2022 and 2028.

is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2028. The Goat Milk Powder market size was worth around US$ 2.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 3.32 billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The primary market driver for the global goat milk powder is its high nutritional value. There is a rising awareness among people about the benefits of goat milk powder as they adopt healthy lifestyles.

Based on product type, the skimmed milk powder segment accounted for more than half of the global milk powder market.

Based on distribution channels, the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment reported for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of region, the “North America” holds the largest share of the global goat milk powder market during the forecast period.

Industry Dynamics

The primary market driver for the global goat milk powder is its high nutritional value. There is a rising awareness among people about the benefits of goat milk powder as they adopt healthy lifestyles. Goat Milk contains A2 casein, which is also present in breast milk. This makes it easily digestible by babies. Such benefits have been causing an increase in the consumption of goat milk powder by infants, driven by a rise in the newborn population and bottle-feeding culture.

The E-commerce of goat milk powder products could be an excellent opportunity for marketers due to its time-saving and cost-effective nature. Furthermore, due to the increasing demand for goat milk and meat, governments worldwide offer incentives to farmers and entrepreneurs to enter commercial goat farming. Increasing population and rising income levels in developing countries are excellent opportunities for market players to expand to the untapped markets. Also, the multiple applications of goat milk powder in the food industry and its long shelf life are prominent factors that will boost the market during the forecast period. However, goat milk is expensive, which could impede the market’s growth, along with an increasing vegan population giving up animal products such as milk and meat.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/goat-milk-powder-market

Goat Milk Powder Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted global businesses by hampering distribution channels, creating a large-scale disruption in the demand-supply mix. Production units were shut down globally, impacting production and sale. However, the demand for goat milk and its products, including goat milk powder, has risen, driven by its numerous health benefits, most importantly immunity-boosting capability. Customers have shifted to online retail platforms for buying goat milk powder, which is an excellent opportunity for marketers.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Goat Milk Powder Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market’s main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Goat Milk Powder market include;

Seed + Mill

Laloo’s Ice Cream

Blue Ridge Soap Shed

Goat Milk Stuff

Bend Soap Company

Mast Brothers

Zotter Chocolates

Billy Goat Stuff

Bubs Organic

Keytone Dairy Corporation Limited

Mt. Capra

Shaanxi Guanshan Dairy Co. Ltd.

Shaanxi RedstarMeiling Dairy Co. Ltd.

CapriLac

The Good Goat Milk Company

Holle

Baiyue Dairy Group

FIT Company

Meyenberg Goat Milk Products

Goat Partners International

AVH Dairy Trade B.V.

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd

Dairy Goat Co-Operation (DGC)

Browse the full “Goat Milk Powder Market By Product Type (Skimmed Milk Powder, Full Cream Milk Powder), By End-products (Infant & Follow-On Formula, Cheese, Dietary Supplements, Yogurt, Chocolate, Others), By Distribution Channels (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Medical & Pharmacy Stores, Others), and By Region – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/goat-milk-powder-market

Goat Milk Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global goat milk powder market is segregated based on Product type, end products, and Distribution channels.

In terms of product type, in 2021, the skimmed milk powder category accounted for more than half of the global milk powder market. Rising concerns among populations about health issues such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and changing food habits and lifestyles propel the demand in this category.

In terms of distribution channels, in 2021, the hypermarkets and supermarkets category accounted for the largest share of the market. The easy availability of groceries under a single roof has been the driving force behind this.

Regional Dominance:

In terms of region, North America holds the largest share of the global goat milk powder market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for milk food and dairy products is expected to drive demand for goat milk powder in the region. The U.S., with its large number of dairy farms, dominates the North American goat milk powder market, and factors like increasing goat cheese demand and the rising lactose-intolerant population in the country add to its market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The precipitating factors for this have been identified as rising health awareness, increasing disposable incomes, increasing need for infant formula in China, and westernization.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/goat-milk-powder-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Goat Milk Powder industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Goat Milk Powder Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Goat Milk Powder Industry?

What segments does the Goat Milk Powder Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Goat Milk Powder Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.32 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Seed + Mill, Laloo’s Ice Cream, Blue Ridge Soap Shed, Goat Milk Stuff, Bend Soap Company, Mast Brothers, Zotter Chocolates, Billy Goat Stuff, Bubs Organic, Keytone Dairy Corporation Limited, Mt. Capra, Shaanxi Guanshan DairyCo. Ltd., Shaanxi RedstarMeiling Dairy Co. Ltd., CapriLac, The Good Goat Milk Company, Holle, Baiyue Dairy Group, FIT Company, Meyenberg Goat Milk Products, Goat Partners International, AVH Dairy Trade B.V., Ausnutria Diary Corporation Ltd, Dairy Goat Co-Operation (DGC), and Others Key Segment By Product Type, End-products, Distribution Channels, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/goat-milk-powder-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global goat milk powder market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Skimmed Milk Powder

Full Cream Milk Powder

By End-products

Infant & Follow-On Formula

Cheese

Dietary Supplements

Yogurt

Chocolate

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Medical & Pharmacy Stores

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Goat Milk Powder Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/goat-milk-powder-market

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End-products, Distribution Channels, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Frozen Food Manufacturing Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/frozen-food-manufacturing-market

: Food Traceability (Tracking Technologies) Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-traceability-market

: Packaged Food Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/packaged-food-market

: Food Cold Chain Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-cold-chain-market

: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food and Beverages Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-food-and-beverages-market

: Food Automation Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-automation-market-report

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Follow Us on – LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Also Read Our Blogs: