Event to Chart Pathway for Private Businesses to Partner with Government to Expedite Progress Towards U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heeding the call from the U.N. to further progress towards its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), GoDigital Media Group , a global media and technology conglomerate focused on community, content, and commerce, with the support of We Are All Human , a 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion for all, today announced that they will host the first annual “A Celebration of Entrepreneurship in the Americas” event on October 11, 2023. Both organizations have a history of supporting entrepreneurship, small businesses, innovation, and inclusion across the Americas, and are now bringing together the diplomatic and business communities in the first gathering of its kind.

In 2015, all U.N. countries adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which aims to transform the world by ending poverty and inequality, protecting the planet, and ensuring that all people enjoy health, justice and prosperity. However, during the U.N. General Assembly’s Sustainable Development Goal Summit on September 18, 2023, world leaders identified that, midway through the program timeline, only 15% of the targets are on track and performance against many of the targets were going into reverse. As a result, the U.N. adopted a political declaration to accelerate action towards achieving success.

Knowing the critical role that entrepreneurship plays in driving innovation and economies for today and the future, the trailblazing multinational conglomerate, GoDigital Media Group is hosting the inaugural gathering of private businesses and government to achieve the SDGs with the support of non-profit powerhouse, We Are All Human. During this event, more than 200 changemakers and political advocates, including top entrepreneurs from both startups and some of the top U.S. businesses, financiers, social impact fund representatives, policymakers and diplomats, will gather to create rich discussions about how entrepreneurship can quickly advance the SDGs throughout the Americas.

“In looking at performance to date, it is clear that the ability to reach the SDGs will depend on large-scale collaboration,” said Linda Maguire, deputy assistant administrator and deputy director of the U.N. Development Programme in Latin America and the Caribbean, who will deliver a keynote during the event. “This is the first event following secretary general Guterres’s speech during the General Assembly calling on private business to help move SDGs forward. Governments alone cannot drive outcomes, which is why this event from GoDigital Media Group with the support of We Are All Human is so critical.”

In addition to Maguire, Mexican-Swiss diplomat and We Are All Human founder, Claudio Romo Edelman, and GoDigital Media Group chief executive officer and chairman, Jason Peterson, will also deliver keynotes addressing advocacy, private-public partnerships, and policies necessary to drive impactful change. Other notable panelists and presenters include esteemed dignitaries and business leaders, include:

Noreen Gillen, wealth management advisor, Merrill A Bank of America Company

Rebeca Vargas, head of marketing for consumer segments, Wells Fargo

Santi Strasser, co-founder of Carbe Diem, a brand of General Mills internal venture studio

Elaine Brennan, executive director, global strategic partnerships at Northwell Health

Jerónimo Anaya-Ortiz, communications lead, Square

The program will also include two panels about how entrepreneurship can strengthen performance against the SDGs across the Americas. The first panel will feature executives from large and small companies highlighting their efforts to drive prosperity at the intersection of business, DEI, and entrepreneurship, especially in partnership with Latino entrepreneurs. Shifting the narrative to include voices from younger generations, the second panel will include discussions by Latino Millennial and Gen Z influencers such as Enrique Sapene, Marines Duarte, Annabelle Blum and Zulay Henao about the SDGs that matter most to them and their communities, and how the next generation is shaping this global conversation.

The day will also include two fireside chats. The first session will feature an engaging session between Jorge Islas, member of the Mexican Consul, and Richard Edelman, chief executive officer of Edelman and chairman of Daniel J. Edelman Holdings. A second conversation between Mark Madrid, associate administrator, office of entrepreneurial development, Small Business Administration, and influencers passionate about entrepreneurship will discuss how connecting entrepreneurs with the right backing and resources can help make progress towards the SDGs.

“It is more imperative than ever to elevate entrepreneurs and small businesses by granting them access to visibility platforms and invaluable networking opportunities,” said Claudia Romo Edelman, Mexican-Swiss diplomat and We are All Human founder. “This is even more important for Latinos and entrepreneurs of the Americas, so we are delighted to bring them to our beloved U.N. for this occasion.”

With the need for the private sector to take a more active role in advancing the SDGs, GoDigital Media Group is proud to represent the best of all categories – entrepreneurial spirit, unparalleled growth from a small business to an international conglomerate, a steadfast focus on sustainable development, and alignment with the SDGs, purpose-driven business. With two of its business units focused on the Latino community, including Cinq Music , a music distributor, record label, and rights management company with an impressive roster of Latin artists, and NGLmitú , the number one digital media and entertainment company for U.S. Latinos, the company remains firmly focused on helping to elevate the Americas.

“The topics within the SDGs are incredibly important to the future of the world and we’re seeing that we can’t rely on nations alone to make necessary progress. It’s time for private enterprise to step up to the plate and GoDigital Media Group is leading the effort with our fellow entrepreneurs to revive the goals and ensure a better life for people and the planet,” said Jason Peterson, chief executive officer and chairman of GoDigital Media Group. “Entrepreneurs are the backbone of the Americas and this event will show the path forward.”

The program will conclude with a cocktail reception and musical performances from Armenian singer, Rosa Linn and Spanish-English pop singer, Poe Leos. These artists represent the future of music and are at the forefront of driving social change through entertainment.

The event will be held at the U.N. Delegates Dining Room from 1:30-8:00pm ET. To learn more about the event and the lineup of speakers, please email RSVPUN@godigitalmg.com.

About GDMG:

GoDigital inspires happiness through content, community, and commerce, across consumer passion points in music, entertainment, sports, and beyond. It is a privately held multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson to address the convergence of media and technology. Applying a technology-enabled IP rights management approach, GoDigital generates value through innovation and investment in each of its brands. Select business units include Bob’s Stores, Cinq Music, Eastern Mountain Sports, NGLmitu, Sound Royalties and Yogaworks. To learn more visit godigitalmg.com .

About We Are All Human

We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity & Inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. Its biggest platform – the Hispanic Star – was a finalist on the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.