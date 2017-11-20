GOGL – Issuance of new shares in connection with delivery of vessel

Breaking News
Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated October 16, 2017 where Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the “Company”) announced that it has entered into agreements to acquire two modern Capesize vessels from affiliates of Hemen Holding Limited, a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by Mr John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family (“Hemen”), the Company’s largest shareholder, at a purchase price of USD 43.0 million per vessel.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has taken delivery of one vessel, Sea Behike (to be renamed Golden Behike). Golden Ocean has issued 2,000,000 shares to Hemen as part of the purchase price for the vessel. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is USD 7,106,884.85 divided into 142,137,697 issued shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.

November 20, 2017
Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters  discussed  in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of  historical  facts. Words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “intends”,
“estimate”,  “forecast”,  “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein
speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and
vessel values, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and
international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

