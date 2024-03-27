Newly launched Pear Deck Tutor integrations with GoGuardian Teacher and Pear Assessment provide educators one-click access to personalized learning support for students

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoGuardian , the leading digital learning company combining the best in learning science and technology to drive positive learning outcomes for all students, today announced the ability for teachers to seamlessly offer one-to-one tutoring for students with just a single click from within GoGuardian Teacher and Pear Assessment. The new feature allows educators to quickly and easily assign 1×1 live tutoring via Pear Deck Tutor in real-time based on their observation of students’ performance within the familiar solutions they already use for teaching and assessment.

Pear Deck Tutor is an online tutoring platform that partners with schools and districts to empower students and support teachers with high-quality, on-demand tutoring across all subjects and all grade levels. Coupled with GoGuardian Teacher, Pear Assessment, or both, Pear Deck Tutor delivers high-quality student support to help address unfinished learning and supplement acceleration strategies.

The new launch with Pear Deck Tutor arrives as educators seek improved ways to connect their student performance observations in classrooms and students’ assessment scores to offer personalized one-to-one tutoring for students who need it the most. In a recent nationally representative survey of 464 educators, a quarter of respondents expressed difficulty connecting data points from different edtech tools to form actionable insights. At the same time, 88% of educators expressed a need to better integrate data from edtech tools in order to save time, and 56% saw better integrations as an opportunity to accelerate student learning.1 Pear Deck Tutor’s new seamless, one-click experience with GoGuardian Teacher and Pear Assessment helps educators save valuable teaching time, enable personalized interventions, and also provide relevant mastery context to tutors so students can quickly get the additional support they need.

“With educators pulled in so many different directions every day, it’s imperative that we equip them with the tools they need to deliver real-time, tailored instructional support,” said Sharad Gupta, chief product officer at GoGuardian. “The seamless, one-click experience we’re bringing to GoGuardian Teacher and Pear Assessment empowers educators to quickly and easily bridge the gap between classroom learning or assessment and timely personalized intervention with Pear Deck Tutor to improve student learning outcomes. We’re not only enhancing the learning journey for students but also relieving the burden on teachers as the sole providers of personalized instruction, helping to ensure every student receives the tailored support they need to thrive.”

GoGuardian Teacher is a classroom management solution that helps educators curate online learning environments, informed by real-time insights, where students can safely and responsibly learn at their own pace. With the new ‘Assign Tutoring’ button in GoGuardian Teacher, educators can instantly connect Pear Deck Tutor sessions with learning content, leading to more aligned tutoring sessions that enhance student outcomes. Teachers can then continue with the rest of the class as planned, while specific learners receive the personalized guidance or extra challenge they need to work through an assignment or learning material.

Pear Assessment allows educators to create and administer effective curriculum-aligned assessments, access instant, data-driven insights, and track standards mastery in a single, easy-to-use platform. The new ‘Assign Tutoring’ button in Pear Assessment’s Live Class Board and Whole Learner pages allows educators to seamlessly collaborate with highly qualified tutors, who can offer students additional standards-aligned support or an extra challenge to improve their next assessment scores. The insights provided by assessments can now be turned into action by providing targeted support immediately after an assessment identifies proficiency levels.

The Pear Assessment integration also makes it simpler for educators to measure and track the impact of tutoring on student results through pre- and post-tutoring assessments. Following the repeat assessments, teachers can review student progress by viewing Standards Progress Reports or Whole Learner Reports within the product. These results can then help inform various intervention strategies for different groups of students moving forward.

For school and district administrators, the new integrations maximize usage of Pear Deck Tutor by making on-demand tutoring a simple, easy, and repeatable process for all teachers to result in positive learning outcomes at scale. Providing tailored, 1:1 support and actionable feedback to students can also help districts address pandemic-related unfinished learning and bridge critical equity issues. Administrators can ensure that real-time classroom insights inform personalized learning experiences while measuring the true impact of tutoring on student outcomes, all through tools and workflows teachers are already using every day.

Terri Freeny, Technology Integration Specialist at Fort Smith (AR) Public Schools, said: “I’m excited about this integration because it provides an easy way for teachers to give personalized feedback on areas where students need improvement. It will also simplify the tutoring process by allowing teachers to describe exactly where students need help. I love that teachers can create a personalized link for each student, and track when they connect with a tutor.”

More information on one-click Pear Deck Tutor support in GoGuardian Teacher and Pear Assessment can be found here .

