Going-out-of-Business Sales Begin at Le Château Stores!

Boston, MA, Dec. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers (through its Canadian division, Gordon Brothers Canada ULC) and Hilco Global (through its Canadian division, Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC) (collectively, the “JV Group“) announced the start of going-out-of-business sales at all Le Château Inc. stores (NEX: CTU.H) (the “Company” or “Le Château“) effective today, December 26, 2020. The JV Group has been managing the store closing process since November while the Company focused on winding down its operations and simultaneously pursuing the sale of its assets. The Company will now transition to a complete going-out-of-business process led by the JV Group. A full listing of all open* store locations can be found below.

Starting today, Le Château customers can take advantage of even deeper discounts up to 60% off the entire store: Shop the best selection in jewelry, men’s suits and ties all at 60% off, and all dresses, shoes and handbags, now offered at 50% off.

Customers will find the same merchandise at the same discounts on lechateau.com. Shop at your convenience 24/7!

A spokesperson for the JV Group said, “Le Chateau has been considered the go-to store for the latest runway fashions and must-have looks for over six decades. We are encouraging consumers to shop their favorite styles early for the best selections at even greater discounts. Stock up on the most popular trends and seasonal favorites all at incredible savings.”

*Effective December 25 and December 26 respectively, Quebec and Ontario Provinces have been ordered to shutdown all

non-essential businesses in order to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases. Please reference the open store list below prior to shopping. Stores will re-open as provincial guidelines permit. Customers can shop the sale 24/7 at lechateau.com.

Store Address City Province Zip Code Market Mall 3625 SHAGANAPPI TRAIL CALGARY ALBERTA T3A 0E2 Sunridge Mall 2525 36TH STREET N-E CALGARY ALBERTA T1Y 5T4 Chinook Centre 6455 MACLEOD TRAIL S.W. CALGARY ALBERTA T2H 0K8 Kingsway Mall 109 STREET & PRINCESS ELIZABETH AVENUE EDMONTON ALBERTA T5G 3A6 West Edmonton Mall – Phase 3 8882 170TH STREET EDMONTON ALBERTA T5T 4M2 South Centre Mall 100 ANDERSON ROAD S.E. CALGARY ALBERTA T2J 3V1 Calgary Eaton Centre (The Core) 751 3RD STREET SOUTH WEST CALGARY ALBERTA T2P 4K8 Londonderry Mall 137TH AVENUE & 66TH STREET EDMONTON ALBERTA T5C 3C8 Bower Place 1000-4900 MOLLY BANISTER DRIVE RED DEER ALBERTA T4R 1N9 Peter Pond Shopping Centre 9713 HARDIN STREET FORT MCMURRAY ALBERTA T9H 1L2 Park Place Shopping Centre 501 1ST AVENUE SOUTH LETHBRIDGE ALBERTA T1J 4L9 Prairie Mall 11801 100TH STREET GRANDE PRAIRIE ALBERTA T8V 3Y2 Southgate Shopping Centre 704 5015-111 STREET NW EDMONTON ALBERTA T6H 4M6 Sherwood Park Mall 2020 SHERWOOD DRIVE SHERWOOD PARK ALBERTA T8A 3H9 South Edmonton Common 1939 99TH STREET EDMONTON ALBERTA T6N 1M7 Medicine Hat Mall 3292 DUNMORE ROAD S.E. MEDICINE HAT ALBERTA T1B 2R4 CrossIron Mills Shopping Centre 261055 CROSSIRON BLVD. ROCKY VIEW ALBERTA T4A 0G3 Central City Shopping Centre 2230 10153 KING GEORGE HIGHWAY SURREY BRITISH COLUMBIA V3T 2W1 Guildford Town Centre 10355 152ND STREET SURREY BRITISH COLUMBIA V3R 7C1 Mayfair Shopping Centre 3147 DOUGLAS STREET VICTORIA BRITISH COLUMBIA V8Z 6E3 Metrotown Centre 4800 KINGSWAY BURNABY BRITISH COLUMBIA V5H 4J2 Victoria Bay Centre 1150 DOUGLAS STREET VICTORIA BRITISH COLUMBIA V8W 3M9 Coquitlam Centre 2929 BARNET HIGHWAY COQUITLAM BRITISH COLUMBIA V3B 5R5 Orchard Park 2271 HARVEY AVENUE KELOWNA BRITISH COLUMBIA V1Y 6H2 Pine Centre Mall 101-3055 MASSEY DRIVE PRINCE GEORGE BRITISH COLUMBIA V2N 2S9 Woodgrove Centre 6631 ISLAND HIGHWAY NORTH NANAIMO BRITISH COLUMBIA V9T 4T7 Willowbrook Shopping Centre 19705 FRASER HIGHWAY LANGLEY BRITISH COLUMBIA V3A 7E9 Grandview Corners 16081 24TH AVENUE SURREY BRITISH COLUMBIA V3Z 9H7 Richmond Centre 6060 MINORU BLVD UNIT RICHMOND BRITISH COLUMBIA V6Y 4A8 Seven Oaks Shopping Centre 32900 SOUTH FRASER WAY ABBOTSFORD BRITISH COLUMBIA V2S 5A1 Tsawwassen Mills 5000 CANOE PASS WAY,UNIT TSAWWASSEN BRITISH COLUMBIA V4M 0B3 Regent Mall 1381 REGENT STREET FREDERICTON NEW BRUNSWICK E3C 1A2 Champlain Place 477 PAUL STREET DIEPPE NEW BRUNSWICK E1A 4X5 McAllister Place 519 WESTMORLAND ROAD SAINT JOHN NEW BRUNSWICK E2J 3W9 Bathurst Mall 1300 ST-PETER AVENUE BATHURST NEW BRUNSWICK E2A 3A6 Avalon Mall 48 KENMOUNT ROAD ST.JOHN’S NEWFOUNDLAND A1B 1W3 Halifax Shopping Centre 7001 MUMFORD RD. HALIFAX NOVA SCOTIA B3L 2H8 Mic Mac Mall 21 MIC MAC BOULEVARD DARTMOUTH NOVA SCOTIA B3A 4N3 Lawson Heights 134 PRIMEROSE DRIVE SASKATOON SASKATCHEWAN S7K 5S6 Cornwall Centre 2102 11TH AVENUE REGINA SASKATCHEWAN S4P 0J5 Midtown Plaza 21ST STREET & 1ST AVENUE SOUTH SASKATOON SASKATCHEWAN S7K 1J9 Southland Mall 2965 GORDON ROAD REGINA SASKATCHEWAN S4S 6H7

About Le Château

Le Château is a Canadian specialty retailer and manufacturer of exclusively designed apparel, footwear and accessories for contemporary and style-conscious women and men, with an extensive network of 121 prime locations across Canada and an e-com platform servicing Canada and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across five continents.

About Hilco Global – Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC

Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC is a Canadian division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) which provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer’s strategic initiatives. The firm’s activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; interim company, division or store management teams; loss prevention; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Hilco Global, is one of the world’s leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions. Hilco Global operates twenty specialized business units around the world.

