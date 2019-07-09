Breaking News
Gojoy Raises $10.3 Million Through Its Joy Coin Blind Auction and Prepares for Listing on CBX Exchange on July 10

Gojoy reports impressive investor participation for its inaugural auction

Gojoy Exponential Membership Growth

Organic Growth from 9,986 members to 322,072 in 3 months

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gojoy.com, the online marketplace offering users hourly cash rewards through its digital asset Joy Coin, today announces the successful completion of its inaugural Joy Coin blind auction, in conjunction with its exchange partner CBX. More than 46,000 participants placed bids totaling over $18 million, that raised over $10 million for Gojoy’s expansion and infrastructure buildout. Winning bids can be found at CBXAngel (https://www.cbxangel.com/auction/winners).

Additionally, Joy Coin will be available for public trading under the ticker JOY, on the secure and compliant token exchange CBX, beginning July 10 at Noon Dubai time. JOY will be paired with major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and USDT, providing liquidity to Gojoy members and making Joy Coins readily available to investors worldwide.

“The auction surpassed our highest expectations and we look forward to creating and sharing more wealth with everyone,” said Steven Lin, CEO of Gojoy.

Moreover, Gojoy announced that it has committed an additional $5 million to its cash rewards program, to further incentivize its loyal shopper community.

As part of its hourly cash rewards program, Gojoy has shared over $3 million to its more than 320,000 members since launching seven months ago. Chinese consumers, particularly mothers living in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chinese cities continue to propel the company’s organic growth. 

Gojoy is the world’s first blockchain-powered social commerce business creating wealth for shoppers. Through the simple act of shopping on Gojoy, every shopper earns Joy Coins for each purchase they make. Coin holders receive their pro-rata share of the hourly cash streams and can use the cash rewards to shop on Gojoy, withdraw the rewards into their bank account, or participate in the company’s growing success on the CBX exchange.

Gojoy’s rapid growth has earned global attention as it plans further expansion across Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chinese cities. Download Gojoy on WeChat or visit the mobile browser to begin shopping and earning cash rewards. Follow Gojoy on Twitter for the latest updates @ShopGojoy.

About Gojoy:
Gojoy is the only marketplace where every vendor and shopper share in the profits of each purchase, on the hour, every hour. Using blockchain technology, Gojoy created Joy Coin, a digital asset earned by shoppers with each purchase, which is used to make purchases on Gojoy, redeemed as cash or invested on the CBX exchange.

Launched in December 2018, Gojoy continues to triple its membership each month with over $3 million distributed to its shopper community. Gojoy is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is available in China. For more information visit: https://gojoy.com/en/.

Media Contact:
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
[email protected]
954-673-6835

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30b9afdc-22da-4a59-a0e5-982483969a9d

