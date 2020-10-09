Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / GOL Puts Karate Combat in Spain’s Top Sunday Spot

GOL Puts Karate Combat in Spain’s Top Sunday Spot

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

GOL, Spain’s #1 home for sports, has acquired the rights for Karate Combat’s highly anticipated new season, featuring full-contact matches in mind blowing virtual worlds; Spanish champions face off against the globe’s best Karateka

GOL is bringing Karate Combat to Spain! Every Sunday night the world's top athletes, including Spanish champions, will compete full contact in the Fighting Pit, set in a virtual world created by Epic Games' Unreal Engine. Watch on GOL and find out more about Karate Combat at karate.com.

GOL is bringing Karate Combat to Spain! Every Sunday night the world’s top athletes, including Spanish champions, will compete full contact in the Fighting Pit, set in a virtual world created by Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. Watch on GOL and find out more about Karate Combat at karate.com.

Karate Combat is now on GOL in Spain. It's full-contact entertainment with the world's top karate stars including Spanish champions facing off in the Fighting Pit. Watch on GOL and find out more about Karate Combat at karate.com.

Karate Combat is now on GOL in Spain. It’s full-contact entertainment with the world’s top karate stars including Spanish champions facing off in the Fighting Pit. Watch on GOL and find out more about Karate Combat at karate.com.

New York, NY | Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GOL has acquired the rights to Karate Combat’s second season in Spain. Each Sunday night, from now until December, combat sports fans will get to see the top Karate promotion worldwide in action on the #1 home for sports in Spain. GOL is the leading free-to-air sports channel in Spain and also broadcasts LaLiga, LaLiga Smartbank, UEFA Europa League and the best combat sports events. 

Karate Combat Season 2 features bouts between the world’s top athletes in four virtual worlds rendered in real-time using Unreal Engine, the video game engine behind Fortnite. GOL’s commentators are Albert Fernández, combat sports specialist, and the karate star, Marc Font. Special guest stars from Hollywood and the international sports world will also make appearances. Spanish fighters in the league include Pedro Roman Roig of Ibiza, Igor de Castañeda of Barcelona, Fernando Moreno Paz of Ciudad Real, and Rocío Sánchez of Madrid. 

“The minute we announced the creation of Karate Combat, that Spanish fighting spirit came at us fast and we were approached by the country’s top competitors” said Adam S. Kovacs, League President of Karate Combat (who is also a world karate champion). “We’ve zeroed in on the most skilled champions who also have the cajones for full contact fighting. Spain is well represented in our league and I look forward to seeing how they stack up against top international competition.”

“We are very happy to incorporate Karate Combat into our combat sports offering. GOL spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy the best events with Spain’s star Karate fighters,”  said Francesc Carbonell, GOL’s Director.

Each one hour episode includes 2-3 bouts of 3 rounds each along with profiles shot in the fighters’ own countries, bringing their training, as well as their struggles and passions to life. 

Watch Karate Combat on GOL in Spain every Sunday night. Encore presentations in English are available at Karate Combat YouTube.

Meet the fighters, watch past fights, and sign up for news alerts at karate.com.

About GOL: GOL is the leader free to air sports channel in Spain that broadcasts LaLiga, LaLiga Smartbank, UEFA Europe League, women’s football, Padel, Handball and more. The best contact sports are also protagonists in the channel with the comments of the best specialists. The most important sports competitions are complemented by the best specialized programmes such as El Golazo de GOL or Directo GOL. Find out more about Gol at goltelevision.com.

About Karate Combat: Karate Combat is a premier Karate brand which operates a professional full contact karate league. The company seeks to evolve the traditional sport of Karate via karate.com, the World’s Gateway to Karate, and branded mobile apps. The firm has headquarters in New York City and Budapest. For more information visit www.karate.com.

Attachments

  • KarateCombat_MarketingStill_Punch_6048×4024 (2)
  • KarateCombat_MarketingStill_Yell_6048×4024 (1) 
CONTACT: Karate Combat
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.