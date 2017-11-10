Golar LNG Partners LP: Q3 2017 results presentation

Golar LNG Partners LP 3rd Quarter 2017 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Thursday November 30, 2017. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 4:30 P.M (London Time) on Thursday, November 30, 2017. The presentation will be available to download from the Investor Relations section at www.golarlngpartners.com
This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this webcast by dialling-in using the following details:
a. Webcast
Go to the Investors, Results Centre section at www.golarlngpartners.com and click on the link to “Webcast”. To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.
b. Teleconference
Call-in numbers:
International call +44 20 3427 1909
UK Free call 0800 279 4977
US Toll +1 212 444 0412
USA Free call 1877 280 2296
Norway Free call 800 56053
Norway Toll +47 2316 2729
The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar conference ID is 2359961
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.
Please download the presentation material from www.golarlngpartners.com (Investors, Results Centre) to view it while listening to the conference.
If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlngpartners.com (Investors, Results Centre), or listen to a playback by dialling:
United Kingdom +44 20 7660 0134
United States +1 719 457 0820
Norway +47 23 50 00 77
– followed by replay access number 2359961. This service will be available for the 7 days immediately following the scheduled event.
