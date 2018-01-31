Gold Mining USA, Inc. Completes Name and Symbol Change to Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. VMSI

IRVINE, CA, Jan. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: VMSI), formerly Gold Mining USA, Inc. (OTC Pink: GMUI) announces the successful completion of its name, symbol, and CUSIP number change.

The company is now trading live under Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. with the symbol VMSI.

The company has completed a crucial step towards its new direction and it prepares for more exciting events ahead including an eventual up list to the OTCQX. In addition, the company’s highly anticipated new social media app named VITA has been undergoing beta testing to prepare for its US launch on Google Play and the Apple iTunes stores.

“We anticipate VITA, the pioneer or crowdsourcing news, to be the next disrupter in the social media evolution and a leader in artificial intelligence and augmented reality with the tools and targeted data that media and advertising campaigns need to maximize their value,” said Sean Guerrero, CEO – Vita Mobile Systems, Inc.

About VITA Mobile Systems (www.vitamobilesystems.com)

VITA Mobile Systems is an open network app company focusing on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Vita Mobile Systems is currently finalizing “VITA” for release on both iOS and Android. VITA is an open network social platform that allows users to easily take unfiltered pictures and videos that organically illustrate, record, and share life’s events, creating an authentic immersive crowd-sourced view of everyday life. The purpose of VITA is to allow users to experience events, places, landmarks, and more, from the perspective of the people that are attending, or are physically there. VITA is expected to generate not only traditional revenue with picture and video page views, but also more lucrative, hyper-local advertising as well as 2-D and 3-D augmented reality advertising.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. 2640 Main St, Irvine, CA 92614 949-864-6902 [email protected] www.vitamobilesystems.com Investor Relations: 949-864-6902 [email protected]