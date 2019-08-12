Gold recovery testing completed at Santa Elena mine; Significant gold recovery expected by September 1st 

CABORCA, Mexico, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that on July 30th the company poured gold at its Santa Elena mine. The pour completed all necessary testing for the mine including mining, crushing, leaching, gold recovery and gold sales with minor adjustments to the flux smelting formula. Mexus is now ready to run at maximum capacity. The company has added additional ore to complete the 4000 ton heap leach pad with a 2.8 gram per ton Au average including material recently assayed (see link below). Leaching is expected to start by August 14th with significant gold recovery to occur by September 1st.

Assay of material being placed on heap leach pad

Gold dore from initial gold production at Santa Elena mine

Gold produced at the Santa Elena mine

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company’s future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company’s partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.